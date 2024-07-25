Bognor Regis Town boss reflects on Pompey clash as selection options grow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Midfielder Ben Anderson has set his sights on a September return for the Rocks – handing boss Robbie Blake a significant boost as he plots his side's Isthmian premier division campaign.

Anderson, 21, sustained a season-ending injury with a dislocated ankle and a fractured fibula in the Rocks’ 1-1 draw at home to Cheshunt in February.

Surgery to fix the injuries was a success but it has been slow progress for the former Horndean schemer. At the time he was quick to thank well-wishers who raised £4,000 to support the self-employed plasterer through a funding page set up by team-mate Calvin Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now he says he can't wait to get back to action. He said: "Progress has been a bit slow at times and I have had to be patient but I am getting there and it's looking more towards the end of September. Hopefully, I can start running within the next few weeks and we will see how it goes.

Robbie Blake and John Mousinho at the end of Saturday's Nyewood Lane friendly | Picture: Trevor Staff

"At the time of the injury I was feeling confident with every game that came along and I was really enjoying my football -- but that's what can happen, that's football, and it's how you deal with it that is important. I'm still only 21 so hopefully I can come back stronger."

Anderson says he has been impressed with new recruits Doug Tuck and Tommy Block, adding: "There is no doubt they have quality and they bring different aspects to the game for us; we are looking stronger this year and I think we can improve on last season when we were a little inconsistent."

Meanwhile, Blake -- who saw his side lose 2-0 to Pompey in front of 2,500 fans last Saturday in a pre-season friendly -- says he will assess the suitability of a clutch of trialists in the two remaining summer matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rocks go to Horndean on Saturday, July 27, 3pm, and then host Worthing on August 4, 2pm.

Blake said: "The Pompey game was quite encouraging given the strength of the players we were up against.