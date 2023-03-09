Traffic snarl-ups meant Robbie Blake arrived just five minutes before kick-off at Brightlingsea Regent but the Bognor Regis Town boss soon got his players in gear as they motored to a 4-0 Isthmian premier division victory.

The convincing win ended a run of five league losses on the spin as the revved-up Rocks got in lane and turned on the style against their bottom-of-the-table hosts.

Road jams also hampered the arrival of Craig Robson and Calvin Davies and the influential duo got to North Road with only 12 minutes to spare before kick-off on a 300-mile round trip — but the pair were soon up to speed on the pitch.

The Rocks on the attack at Brightlingsea Regent | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Two goals from Nathan Odonkonyero and one strike each for Dan Gifford and Sam De St Croix handed the visitors the three points and edged them further from the drop zone to occupy 14th spot in the table.

But the triumph didn't come without a cost as midfielder Isaac Olaniyan suffered a shoulder injury that looks set to keep him out of action for at least a month.

A quick-fire start propelled the Rocks to a 2-0 lead within six minutes. Gifford pounced for 1-0 on four minutes and De St Croix made it 2-0 two minutes later. Odonkonyero got in on the act with the goal of the game after 27 minutes and doubled his tally for 4-0 on 67 minutes.

Blake was delighted with the win and praised his players for a commanding display then asked them to go again at Herne Bay on Saturday.

He told Rocks Radio: "Our attitude was fantastic from the first minute and from a manger you want that reaction after the five straight losses in the league. This group of players have taken a lot of stick from me and Jamie and the reaction, to a man, was superb. I’m proud of the players and I know they are bottom but teams don't come here and rip them apart.

"They (Brightlingsea) don't often get beaten 4-0 -- they do get some results here and on a night when we've had a horrible journey for us to apply ourselves the way we did and get the goals was brilliant. And we kept a clean sheet which was really pleasing too.

"If we can continue with this group of young players and try to build something the supporters should be excited. I want more of the confidence, organisation and belief in the team and I know we can open teams up because of the technical players we have got and we have seen that against Brightlingsea.

"Now we need to build some momentum and go on a little run and finish the season strong and we hope to do that at Herne Bay. As a manager you have to demand, and I've got to keep pushing them because I don't stop. It hurts me inside like you wouldn't believe when we lose and my missus must think I am the worst person in the world because I live and breathe football and I have done it all my life and I won't stop until we are successful on the pitch -- but it will take time.