Bognor Regis Town fans will be excited by 2022-23 squad

The Bognor boss has already had confirmation from skipper Harvey Whyte, Craig Robson and Calvin Davies that they want to be part of the Nye Camp set-up again and negotiations are almost complete on the retention of more familiar faces from last season.

And Blake, along with assistant manager Jamie Howell, has been working tirelessly to recruit a number of players to bolster the Rocks chances of enjoying a successful season next time of asking.

Robbie Blake

Blake, who helped steer Bognor to ninth in a term that saw long-serving gaffer Jack Pearce stand down, says he has become "physically attached" to his phone given the amount of time he has spent chatting to prospective charges.

He explained: "The summer is all about talking to our targets and balancing their strengths with what we already have and, of course, the budget is a major factor. We want the best value and we need a mixture of exciting youngsters and established, experienced players and all of that process takes time.

“We recognise supporters are keen to see just how the squad is shaping up and, in that respect, we just need a bit of patience. I've spoken to a good number of players -- I'm physically attached to my phone at the minute -- who can make a difference for us in terms of the impact that can have over a season at our level and overall, I've been encourage by the response to join the club.

“We have players come to the ground and look round while we chat through things and Nyewood Lane is a big plus point for players. Once they see what a great ground we have and learn what we want to do on the pitch, in our style of play and our attitude to being expansive with a desire to play on the front foot, it bodes well.

"But the reality is that players have options and we respect that and we also understand that some need time to weigh up their options -- and that's why these things do take a little time. Within the next couple of weeks, we can start to confirm signings and we will be able to bring fans more news as the summer progresses."

Blake hopes to attend the club's sponsorship draw at Season, the club's events HQ, on June 9 and knows the importance of the night for the club's finances. He added: "It should be a great event and to find out who our shirt sponsor will be makes it an exciting one which we are all looking forward to."