Bognor Regis Town launch women's team

Rocks bosses say they are delighted to announce the formation of Bognor Regis Town Women and are keenly anticipating competing in the Sussex County Women & Girls Football League.

Now prospective players are being invite to an open training session later this month, with the new outfit's manager Matt Trinidad keen to run the rule over trialists.

Mark Patterson and Matt Trinidad at the launch of Bognor Regis Town Women

The move comes after the club's recent strategic review shone a light on how much of a great addition women's football would be. And after discussions with businessman and backer Mark Patterson Nye Camp chiefs says they were thrilled to go ahead with the project.

Patterson has been a volunteer within the Bognor youth set-up for a number of years. Now he is heading up the launch of the women's team with the support of youth organisation stalwarts Mike Taylor and Carol Taylor-Brett.

Patterson was instrumental in forming the first girls' youth team at Bognor six years ago when his daughter Evie started playing at the age of six. Since then, the set-up has grown to include 150 girls playing within 10 teams. The hope is that a newly formed women's first team will give these young players even greater opportunities to continue their football journey.

Patterson, who runs Chichester-based Patterson Dental, the company that is sponsoring the new team, explained: “Having spoken with Russ Chandler, Jack Pearce and Simon Cook at the club a number of times, it was clear that the Rocks have an ambitious, long-term vision and would be right behind this as a project.

“We want to drive the women's first team as far as we can as quickly as we can and believe the club has a unique opportunity given the continuing rise in the number of young girls playing football across the region -- and the talent that is already emerging from within Bognor Regis Town youth set-up. The fact that we have formed an agreement to use the main pitch at the Nye Camp for our matches is massive and will be hugely important when trying to attract new talent.”

Chandler said the timing of the team’s formation couldn’t have been better, with the committee having recently identified and discussed the formation of a women's first team and how it would be an important step towards realising the long-term vision and mission for the club.

He added: "It is clear that Mark has big ambitions and has formed a great team around him and we will be doing everything we can at committee level to support him to make this new venture successful.”