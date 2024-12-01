Bognor Regis Town ship seven against Chatham – yet it could have been worse after 6-0 half-time deficit

Bognor were 6-0 down at half-time – and ended up losing 7-1 to an impressive Chatham Town side at Nyewood Lane – in a game that ultimately cost manager Robbie Blake his job.

The Rocks fell to the very bottom of the Isthmian Premier with this awful defeat and hours later the club announced that they and boss Blake had mutually agreed to go their separate ways.

It was one of the Rocks’ worst defeats for years and comes in a season which has never got going for them – and now fans will be hoping a new manager can come in and lead a rescue act to steer them away from the relegation zone.

A long early pass over the top by Spencer Spurway was run on to by Dan Gifford but he pushed over Reece Butler during his run into the area.

The Rocks battle against Chatham - but the 7-1 defeat was one of their worst results in years | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Rocks debut-maker Siya Ligendza, on loan from Eastbourne Borough, combined with Gifford but had to settle for a corner. For Chatham, Jordan Robins fired over the bar on seven minutes after good work from John Ufua, who forced a parried save by Ryan Hall.

Ex-Rock Jordy Mongoy found Jack Evans and his curling attempt from 20 yards was pushed away by the busy home keeper.

Evans found Rowan Liburd in the box and he headed it down to Freddie Sears, whose effort was pushed around the post by Hall.

Bognor went behind on 11 minutes as Kasim Aidoo latched on to a poor ball out from the Bognor's defenders after Evans' free-kick on the right.

Matt Burgess spun in a corner on 13 minutes. Harvey Whyte miscued it but Tommy Block, on the turn, hit the upright. Gifford won a corner on the left after a good pass by Tommy-Lee Higgs but it was headed away.

Reece Butler scythed a pass through the heart of the Bognor defence and all Ufuah had to do was run through and fire it in low into the bottom corner on 20 minutes to extend Chatham's lead.

Hayden Gale beat his man on the left before crossing to Gifford, who swerved it narrowly over the bar. Calvin Davies curled the ball into the box from a free-kick but Block's headed chance looped up and hit the top netting.

Bognor conceded again on 27 minutes. Ufuah sped through again an hit it low from the edge of the box to beat Hall. Mongoy committed Hall into another save and Gale gifted the ball back to the player. However, Mongoy, skied his follow up chance.

Whyte went into the book for a late challenge then Mongoy held up the ball after a free-kick was awarded to Bognor – and he saw yellow.

Evans made it 4-0 direct from a free-kick on 36 minutes. And the nightmare was to get worse before the break.

First a back pass was picked up by Hall – and even though it came off the boot of a Chatham player a free-kick was awarded to Chatham.Sears hit it and Spencer Spurway couldn't keep it out on the line on 40 minutes.

Then Evans fired in a wonderful long-range strike from Chatham to make it six on 42 minutes – leaving the Rocks and their fans shellshocked at the break.

Jasper Mather, on to replace Higgs, ran inside from the left but his low effort was easily saved at his near post by Joseph Wright.

Spurway fired another effort well wide as Bognor had a rare attack on goal on 55 minutes. Evans hit another dangerous free-kick into the box and it was knocked down into the path of Sears who lashed it home on 64 minutes for 7-0.

Burgess hit the upright on 74 minutes as he received a square pass from the right as he curled it around his defender from outside the box.

Bognor did get one back as a super ball through for Ligendza saw him convert a low shot on 78 minutes – a meagre consolation.

Ligendza went into the book on 81 minutes after he slid in late. The striker then struck a powerful shot at goal from 25 yards too high.

Rocks: Hall, Spurway, Gale, Davies (c), Jallow (Tuck 68), Block, Whyte, Burgess, Ligendza, Gifford, Higgs (Mather 45). Subs not used: Woolston, Smith, Clark