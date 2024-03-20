Lucas Pattenden celebrates putting the Rocks 2-1 up | Picture: Trevor StaffLucas Pattenden celebrates putting the Rocks 2-1 up | Picture: Trevor Staff
Bognor Regis Town v Whitehawk in pictures - Sussex rivals settle for point apiece

It finished all-square when Bognor Regis Town welcomed Whitehawk to Nyewood Lane for a rearranged Isthmian premier clash.
By Steve Bone
Published 20th Mar 2024, 08:11 GMT

After Kai Jennings gave Whitehawk the lead, Jasper Mather levelled for the Rocks just before half-time. Lucas Pattenden put the Rocks into a 2-1 lead before Charlie Harris equalised.

Read Liam Goodley’s match report here and on this page and the ones linked, see match pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff. Or just scroll down if you’re on the Observer app.

Action from the 2-2 draw at Nyewood Lane between the Rocks and Whitehawk

Action from the 2-2 draw at Nyewood Lane between the Rocks and Whitehawk Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from the 2-2 draw at Nyewood Lane between the Rocks and Whitehawk Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from the 2-2 draw at Nyewood Lane between the Rocks and Whitehawk Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

