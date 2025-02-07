Boss Macdonald pleased with Eastbourne Town’s steady Isthmian progress

Eastbourne Town boss Jude Macdonald has praised his players for getting the better of the teams they need to keep below them in the table in their first season back in the Isthmian south east division.

Town are back at stee four after winning promotion from the Southern Combination premier last season through the play-offs – are are giving a good account of themselves.

Last Saturday’s 3-0 win at struggling Steyning – courtesy of goals by James Waters, Alex Brewer and James Ding – left Macdonald’s men 13th in the standings – 18 points above the relegation zone and only 11 points off the play-off places.

They go to 11th-placed Erith Town tomorrow (Feb 8) looking to strengthen their position in the middle of the table.

Jude Macdonald has overseen a pleasing season so far for Eastbourne Town | Picture by Josh Claxton

Macdonald said of the win at Steyning: “I was really pleased with the timing of our goals on Saturday and, although we weren’t as dominant as we were in our game against them in December, I thought we managed the game really well and some of our transitions going both ways were excellent.

"Our record against the sides (currently) beneath us has been good and that’s what has got us to the position we are in so far. I think we have had only two defeats from 12 against those nine teams, which is a record we are happy with.

“We knew at the start of the season who we were and weren’t going to be realistically competing with and so I’ve been really pleased with the efforts from the boys in those games especially.”

