Boss says Worthing in fine fettle for final frontier
The Rebels stand one game from promotion to the top tier of English non-league football after beating Maidstone 2-1 in front of a huge, noisy Woodside Road crowd in Sunday’s semi-final.
Ollie Pearce – not for the first time this season – was the goal hero, tucking away a first-half penalty then scoring a coolly taken winner a couple of minutes from the end to spark joyous scenes all around Woodside Road.
They were scenes that prompted owner George Dowell to tweet: “Best atmosphere I’ve seen at Woodside! Fans were incredible from minute one and the players gave them reason to be!”
Now Braintree – who went to National South runners-up Chelmsford in their semi-final and won 3-2 – stand between Worthing and their highest ever level of football.
Racine said everyone in the camp was relishing the season’s final test and said home advantage could make a ‘massive’ difference.
"We can’t wait. Sunday was a great occasion for the club and now we have another one to look forward to,” he told us.
"We started really well against Maidstone but fell away towards the end of the first half, and in the second half we struggled to get forward at times.
"We were trying to do the right things but it wasn’t coming off. But what we did do was defend really well.”
Racine admitted as the clock ticked towards 90 minutes, all eventualities were going through his mind.
But he added: “We are always capable of creating chances – and when you have the league’s top scorer in your side, you know you can take one. Ollie took the goal so well.
"Afterwards, the feeling was that the job’s not done yet. It’s all about the final now.”
Racine said they were having a ‘normal’ week of training and preparation ahead of Monday’s 3pm kick-off, which will be watched by a crowd around the same size as the record 2,858 present last Sunday.
He has a full squad to pick from and said: “That gives me some headaches over selection. Everyone wants to play."
