Brentford keeper's absence explained as Crawley Town forced into change against Stevenage

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot has been forced into another goalkeeping change for their match against Stevenage at the Broadfield Stadium.

Reds are looking to bounce back following back-to-back defeats to Wrexham and Bolton. This game is one of Crawley’s two games in hand and a win would help close the game between them and Peterborough.

And Elliot has been forced into making a change as Crawley’s goalkeeper woes this season continue as Matt Cox is out due to an injury picked up at Bolton. SussexWorld/Crawley Observer understands he could be out for the rest of the season.

So Jojo Wollacott is back between the sticks for the Reds.

Kamari Doyle and Tyreece John-Jules drop to the bench with Max Anderson and Tola Showunmi start.

