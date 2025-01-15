Bridges first win on new 3G pitch

Tuesday 14th January 2025 Pitching In Isthmian League South East Division Three Bridges 4 Eastbourne Town 3 (h-t : 2-0) Referee : Jake Woodman

Bridges picked up their first points on their new 3G pitch after a fairly turgid opening half hour in which the only notable piece of action came when Marcin Ruda failed to square the ball to waiting Eastbourne team mates and instead blasted over the bar. It was Bridges who went ahead after 36 minutes when a swift move ended with Kevin Rivera laying the ball into the path of REECE HALLARD, whose perfect crisp shot a found the far corner of the net. James Waters was denied by the crossbar before Bridges doubled their tally on the stroke of half time with Noel Leighton and Josh Hallard well involved before another fine finish by REECE HALLARD. But two minutes after the restart Eastbourne found their rhythm, Alex Brewer being denied by Luke Glover before JAMES WATERS followed up from an angle on the left. Hayden Velvick had a good shot well blocked and Josh Hallard fired just over as the game came alive, and after 57 minutes another good lay off by Rivera allowed REECE HALLARD to complete his hat trick. Leighton forced Chris Winterton to an excellent save and the brilliant Bryan Villavicencio was just over before Eastbourne made four substitutions all at the same time midway through the half. Rivera and Leighton were both denied by the outstanding Winterton, and his side responded after 76 minutes with an acrobatic effort by NATHAN HOVER only for Bridges to restore their two goal advantage a minutes later when LEIGHTON at last got the better of Winterton. A flurry of Eastbourne cautions followed, whilst Glover and JAMES HULL seemed to have their own private contest with a good save by the Bridges keeper followed in the second minute of added time by a needless foul in the box which led to the Eastbourne man slotting from the penalty spot.