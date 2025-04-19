13 Brighton fan photos before disastrous defeat to Brentford

13 Brighton fan photos after disastrous defeat to Brentford13 Brighton fan photos after disastrous defeat to Brentford
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 19th Apr 2025, 20:41 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2025, 20:48 BST
We took photos of Brighton fans before a woeful Albion display away to Brentford in a Premier League clash.

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a 4-2 defeat against Brentford as their hopes of Europe take another blow.

Here's our photo gallery from the day.

A brace from Mbeumo, as well as one from Wissa and Norgaard wrapped this one up for the Bees.

Brighton had glimmers of hope in this one, with Danny Welbeck making it 1-1 just before half-time, but the Bees were too much for Albion, with their second goal of the contest coming from Karou Mitoma when it seemed too little too late.

