26 fabulous fan photos as Brighton and Hove Albion visit Tottenham

As ever, Albion had a good following in north London - as our gallery shows.
On the pitch Brighton were unlucky to lose to an injury-time Brennan Johnson winner after Pape Sarr had cancelled out the Pascal Gross penalty that had given Roberto De Zerbi’s men the lead.
1. Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby):Brighton fans at the Premier League match at Spurs, Februaey 2024 Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673:Jon Tigby Photographer
2. Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby):Brighton fans at the Premier League match at Spurs, Februaey 2024 Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673:Jon Tigby Photographer
3. Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby):Brighton fans at the Premier League match at Spurs, Februaey 2024 Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673:Jon Tigby Photographer
4. Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby):Brighton fans at the Premier League match at Spurs, Februaey 2024 Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673:Jon Tigby Photographer