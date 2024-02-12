BREAKING
Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby):Brighton fans at the Premier League match at Spurs, Februaey 2024Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby):Brighton fans at the Premier League match at Spurs, Februaey 2024
Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby):Brighton fans at the Premier League match at Spurs, Februaey 2024

26 fabulous fan photos as Brighton and Hove Albion visit Tottenham

Brighton fans took in the delights of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their latest Premier League outing – and came home unfortunate not to be celebrating a hard-earned point.
By Steve Bone
Published 12th Feb 2024, 12:21 GMT

As ever, Albion had a good following in north London - as our gallery shows.

On the pitch Brighton were unlucky to lose to an injury-time Brennan Johnson winner after Pape Sarr had cancelled out the Pascal Gross penalty that had given Roberto De Zerbi’s men the lead.

See pictures by Jon Rigby on this page and the ones linked – and see Sam Morton’s Brighton player ratings here.

Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby):Brighton fans at the Premier League match at Spurs, Februaey 2024

1. Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby):Brighton fans at the Premier League match at Spurs, Februaey 2024 Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673:Jon Tigby Photographer

Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby):Brighton fans at the Premier League match at Spurs, Februaey 2024

2. Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby):Brighton fans at the Premier League match at Spurs, Februaey 2024 Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673:Jon Tigby Photographer

Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby):Brighton fans at the Premier League match at Spurs, Februaey 2024

3. Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby):Brighton fans at the Premier League match at Spurs, Februaey 2024 Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673:Jon Tigby Photographer

Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby):Brighton fans at the Premier League match at Spurs, Februaey 2024

4. Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Brighton and Hove Albion fans at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jon Rigby):Brighton fans at the Premier League match at Spurs, Februaey 2024 Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673:Jon Tigby Photographer

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Tottenham Hotspur StadiumPremier LeagueAlbionLondonBrennan JohnsonJon Rigby