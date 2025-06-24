5 Brighton players guaranteed a place in Fabian Hurzeler's side when the summer transfer window closes

The Brighton stars who remain key for Fabian Hurzeler next season

There is expected to be plenty more transfer movement between now and Brighton's Premier League kick-off on August 16 against Fulham at the Amex Stadium.

Greek strikers Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas have already signed and will bolster Fabian Hurzeler's attack, alongside the £10m arrival of Tommy Watson from Sunderland.

Diego Coppola, a £10m signing from Hellas Verona and Olivier Boscagli, who arrives of a free from PSV Eindhoven will help to shore up the defence.

A new full back could also be on the cards as Brighton have been heavily linked with a £20m move for Flamengo's 21-year-old right-back Wesley França. Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is also believed to be a person of interest for the Seagulls.

But it's the outgoing players that could be more significant now, with Igor Julio, Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso, Joao Pedro all likely to move on. Napoli also made a £25m bid for midfielder Matt O'Riley, while Brighton fans will be keeping everything crossed that Japan ace Kaoru Mitoma stays.

It's all set for a hectic transfer window but the Seagulls do have a steady core of players who Hurzeler will likely rely heavily upon for next season.

Here's five starters for Brighton next term...

Bart Verbruggen

Fabian Hurzeler made it clear at the start of last season that 22-year-old Dutch international was his No 1. Jason Steele is there to provide reliable and experienced back up, with Tom McGill as the No 3. Carl Rushworth could move on this summer and England under-21 stopper James Beadle is set for a season loan at Birmingham.

Dutchman Kjell Scherpen will likely move on as he said he wants a "nice transfer." Verbruggen was linked with Bayern Munich and Man United earlier this window but Hurzeler will hope to have him between the sticks for the opener again Fulham on August 16.

Jan Paul van Hecke

Brighton’s most reliable defender by a long way last season. The Dutchman was awarded the club's Player of the Year and he is expected to be a key figure for Hurzeler this campaign. He has been linked with Newcastle but Brighton are not expected to sell this summer.

Skipper Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster will hope their fitness issues are behind them, while Igor Julio could move on this summer. Diego Coppola was signed for £10m from Hellas Verona and PSV Eindhoven defender Olivier Boscagli joins on a free transfer. Van Hecke leads the way at the moment.

Carlos Baleba

Surprising little transfer talk around the Cameroon international this summer, which is great news for all concerned at Brighton. Baleba impressed last term and should be even better this season with another year of football under his belt.

Brings power and a driving force to that central midfield role. He also has the physicality that Hurzeler wants in his team. Jack Hinshelwood, James Milner, Mats Wieffer, Diego Gomez and Matt O’Riley (if he stays) will all push for minutes but Baleba will likely be the main man again.

Georginio

The £40m signing from Leeds United impressed last season in the No 10 role. He missed the later part of the campaign with an ankle issue but should be fit and firing again next season. The Frenchman Links well with the forwards and has an eye for goal.

His contribution will be all the more valuable if, as expected, Joao Pedro and possible Kaoru Mitoma depart. Georginio is also a popular figure with the fans and will hope to increase his tally of goals and assists. Another player who should be better after a first full season the top flight.

Danny Welbeck

Even at 34, if the veteran striker is fit, he will likely start. Brighton have signed Greek duo Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas but they may need time to settle to the demands of Premier League football.

The former Man United and Arsenal striker is key to how Hurzeler wants to play. He scores goals, links the play and gets through a mountain of pressing and defensive work. Expect him to a regular again next term.

