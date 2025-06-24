All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton defender Igor Julio is at the centre of transfer speculation as Real Sociedad intensifies efforts to secure his signature.

Recent reports indicate that the La Liga club has made significant progress in negotiations, with Igor himself expressing openness to the move.

The transfer for the 27-year-old Brazilian is driven by Real Sociedad’s need to bolster their defence, as West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd – who featured for Sociedad last term – is set to return to his parent club after a loan spell.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Real Sociedad and Igor have “reached an understanding” with “almost everything agreed.”

The newspaper also said talks between the two clubs are underway, with Brighton open to a deal.

Igor has struggled to establish himself at Brighton following his £15m move from Fiorentina in 2023. He has made 49 appearances in total for the Seagulls and is contracted until June 2027.

He made only 13 Premier League appearances last season, mainly because of a serious hamstring injury sustained against Arsenal last January and competition for minutes from Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Jan Paul Van Hecke and Joel Veltman.

It was also reported that he feels a move to a “competitive” club like Real Sociedad could rejuvenate his career.

Liverpool was Igor’s dream transfer

Igor has hinted at his future plans in recent interviews. He insists he is happy at Brighton but is also on the look out for new opportunities.

“I’m very happy with Albion – but I don’t see myself fulfilling the entire term of my contract,” he said last week to South American media.

He also stated that his dream move would be to Premier League champions Liverpool and he even advised his Brighton teammate and countryman, Joao Pedro, to join the Reds if he gets a chance this summer.

Pedro is also expected to leave Brighton with Chelsea and Newcastle currently leading the chase for the £60m frontman.

Igor has reportedly voiced admiration for Real Sociedad’s project, with AS reporting that he is “seduced” by the prospect of joining the Basque club, where he could secure regular minutes and stability.

The club’s sporting director, Erik Bretos, views the Brazilian as a versatile and experienced addition to strengthen their backline.

A post on X from MartaCGonzalo quoted AS, stating, “The player is excited about the possibility of joining Real Sociedad.”

Brighton boosted their defence recently with the £10m arrival of Italy international Diego Coppola from Hellas Verona, while PSV Eindhoven defender Olivier Boscagli is set to arrive on a free early next month.

This is a transfer that seems to makes sense for all parties but the two clubs still have to agree to a deal. Igor has a guide price of £15m.

