'A little bit tired' - Ferdi Kadıoğlu enjoys battle with lively Tottenham forward in first Premier League start in 10 months

In his first Premier League start in ten months, Ferdi Kadıoğlu enjoyed his personal battle with lively Tottenham forward Mohammed Kudus.

Kadıoğlu, 25, started a Premier League match for the first time since the 2-1 defeat at Liverpool in November 2024 – in which he scored the opener.

The Turkey international had a week earlier made his return to top flight action as a 24th minute substitute at Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old missed nearly a year of football due to a toe joint capsular tear. The former Fenerbahce man – who joined Albion for £25m last summer – had surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period followed.

The versatile full-back – who replaced the injured Maxim De Cuyper – was named sponsors’ man of the match after the 2-2 draw against Spurs on Saturday (September 20).

Asked how pleased he is to be back, Kadıoğlu said: “Yeah, I had a long injury.

“I’m really happy to be back with the team and hopefully we can have a good season.

“Of course you get a lot of questions about what's wrong and what happened [when you’re out for so long]. I think a toe injury is always really difficult because you're always on your feet. And it's a part what is healing slowly. So that was quite difficult.

"I don't want to look back too much, just looking forward and be positive.”

On his own performance, Kadıoğlu added: “It was difficult.

"I think first half I did really well, until 65 minutes – then I was a little bit tired. But Kudus is a great player, so he tries to search you every time, one against one.

"I tried my best today, I gave everything and I think I can look back on a good game.”

Fabian Hurzeler was impressed with what he saw from the Turkish international.

“He played well,” the German said. “He defended well.

"A lot of positives today and he was one of those positives.

“I give him the trust, the belief, the confidence that he will get back to the shape. And what is better for a player than being on the pitch and playing?

"Again, he has to go through this phase. It's very important to not create too much doubt or fear – and he will go through it like this. You build the mental resilience, the mental toughness. He has a long career ahead of him.”

Despite taking a two-goal lead the Amex, Albion never looked in control against Spurs – with keeping hold of the ball proving to be a challenge against the impressive visitors.

“It was a hard fought battle but at the end just one point,” Kadıoğlu said.

“I think when we recovered the ball, we had to keep the ball a bit longer, we lost it quite quickly.

"But that's something to work on. We'll analyse the game tomorrow probably and then look what we can do better.

“Everyone fought really hard today and defended as a team, but unfortunately not a win.”

Kadıoğlu is almost like a new signing for Brighton and he could be crucial this term – with his versatility a real game-changer.

A left-back by trade, Kadıoğlu can play in midfield – and made a number of dangerous runs against Spurs. He wasn’t too far away from making it 3-1 from Kaoru Mitoma’s cross, at full stretch.

“I prefer to be a full back,” he said. “But if I’m needed, I will help the team in front. So I'm flexible on that.

“It depends on the playing style.

“If I’m needed on the left or right, I will try to do my best.”

Kadıoğlu will likely start again at Chelsea on Saturday (September 27) – but first up is Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Asked if he will need a rest – or more game-time – he said: “First a good recovery from this match [Spurs]. And then, let's see what's going to happen against Barnsley.”

On the Chelsea trip, he added: “It will be a tough game again. We will be prepared as good as possible and try to win the game.”