'A revelation' - Brighton wonderkid and former Chelsea and Man United target tipped for new loan stint

Rising Brighton star James Beadle has been a “revelation” at Oxford United amid reports he is set to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

That is according to Oxford Mail journalist, Liam Rice, who says the goalkeeper’s all-round abilities have added a new dimension to the League One side this season.

The 19-year-old, who was reportedly a former target for Manchester United and Chelsea before he linked up with the Seagulls in early 2022 from Charlton Athletic, joined the U’s on a season-long loan last summer and since then he has made 28 appearances in all competitions and kept nine clean sheets.

His form led to a new contract with Albion until 2028 earlier this month; plus, it appears Championship side Wednesday are set to secure his loan signature, ending his successful time at Kassam Stadium. Regardless of that, Rice has provided Sussex World the lowdown on how the 6ft 7in stopper has got on between the sticks at Oxford.

How has Beadle fared so far at Oxford?

He’s been a revelation in the U’s goal, for both his traditional goalkeeping qualities and ability with the ball at his feet. In terms of shot-stopping, he’s made some brilliant saves, in particular with his feet, while his size allows him to make a number of stops by spreading himself to thwart opponents when running in on goal. His passing range has added a new dimension to the side, allowing United to build attacks from the back. There’s no doubt he’s been one of the club’s best performers so far this season.

What were the expectations of him when he arrived and has he exceeded those expectations?

He arrived and stated he was here to be the number one goalkeeper, which perhaps took a few people by surprise, given he was just 18 when he signed. I imagine the expectation from most fans was that he would rival Simon Eastwood for a starting place, however, he’s been the undisputed first choice keeper from day one. His performances and various qualities mean he’s definitely exceeded expectations.

What are his strengths and weaknesses?

His main strengths are those mentioned earlier – traditional shot-stopping and his distribution. He ticks a lot of boxes for a goalkeeper, especially one so young, which on the subject, his maturity is another great strength of his. There aren’t an awful lot of weaknesses in his game, nothing obvious at least. If there was something though, it may be that he has been caught out with parrying the ball into danger rather than perhaps pushing the ball away for a corner. It makes sense not wanting to concede the set piece, but on occasion, his parries have led to dangerous opportunities for the opposing team.

How does he compare to other recent loan/permanent signings at Oxford and the rest of the squad?

I think most fans would have him down as a leading contender for the mid-season player of the year. His consistency levels are to be admired, again, especially for someone so young in