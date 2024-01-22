Abdallah Sima’s agent drops Rangers transfer hint on Brighton loanee’s future

Brighton loanee Abdallah Sima is impressing at Rangers

The forward joined the Scottish Premier League side on a season-long loan last summer and since then he has scored 15 goals and bagged two assists in 33 matches in all competitions.

Gers manager Phillippe Clement has spoken about the possibility of turning the 22-year-old’s loan spell into a permanent move and now his France-based agent, Bathie Toure, has added fuel to the fire in that regard.

"Abdallah Sima is good at Rangers and wants to continue there. He likes the atmosphere at the club and wants to continue to evolve as a player. Abdallah is currently the most exciting young Senegalese player. He is a hard worker and has been looked after well in his career,” he said, via Scottish publication The Herald.

"At the moment, he is happy because he is playing every week at Rangers. He feels comfortable there and it is definitely his wish to stay. We will see what happens at the end of his loan."

Sima, who has scored four goals in European competitions for the SPL outfit this term, joined Brighton from Slavia Prague in 2021 but he is yet to make his first-team debut after loan spells at Stoke City, Angers, and now Rangers.