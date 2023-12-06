Brighton and Hove Albion loanee could have stay at Rangers extended, according to Clement
The Senegalese international joined the Scottish Premier League side on a season-long loan in the summer and since then he has scored 11 goals and bagged three assists in all competitions.
The 22-year-old is impressing at his third loan stint away from the Seagulls and now Gers manager Clement is considering making the forward's loan deal into a permanent one.
He said, via Daily Record: “If he [Sima] is continuing what he is doing now, I think this is also a good place for him to grow, as a player, as a person, in everything. It’s not about assessing that in the summer. There will be talks faster than that. But of course, it’s really early to be doing that now. The most important thing is that Abdallah is performing and that he feels really good in the club. That’s the first step so we can build on that.”
Sima signed for Brighton in 2021 from Slavia Prague but he is yet to have his first-team debut, with the attacker spending the past two seasons on loan at Stoke City and Angers respectively.
His contract at the Amex expires in 2025 and with Albion's rapid progress in recent seasons, there is no guarantee Sima will get game time there. An interesting few months lie ahead.