Brighton star Facundo Buonanotte could be on the move this summer.

The Argentina playmaker has featured for the Seagulls in pre-season but is in talks with Lyon and Borussia Dortmund.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "EXCL: Borussia Dortmund and Olympique Lyon are both in active talks to sign Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton."

Buonanotte joined Albion in 2022 from Rosario Central for around £8m. The 20-year-old has made 50 appearances for Brighton, with five goals and two assists.

He spent last season on loan with Leicester City, who were relegated from the Premier League. He netted six goals and claimed three assists during his time with the Foxes.

He is contracted with Brighton until June 2028 and has a guide price of £20m.

Buonanotte has praise for Jamie Vardy

The loan with Leicester City last season saw him work with Jamie Vardy and the England striker and Premier League winner made quite the impression on Buonanotte.

“When I went to Leicester, Vardy was the first one who came up to me and spoke to me,” said the Albion star to the club website during last week’s training camp in Spain.

“He showed me around all the facilities at the club. It was a detail which for me meant a lot. I had just arrived, they were all English, I knew nothing about the club.

“He came up to me and I valued that a lot.”

Should Brighton sell or keep Buonanotte

This is a very tough call for Brighton. Buonanotte started his loan at Leicester last season in fine form and was one their best players under previous boss Steve Cooper.

Ruud van Nistelrooy was then placed in charge and Buonanotte didn’t feature as much.

The Argentinian has proved he can be a match winner at Premier League level but some questions do remain on physicality, which is a quality Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is always very keen on.

Buonanotte has looked sharp in pre-season but it’s unlikely he would be a regular in the Brighton shirt next season.

His best position is cutting in from the right flank, or operating in the No 10 role.

Georginio and Matt O’Riley will likely be the two contenders for the No 10 spots, while Yankuba Minteh, Brajan Gruda, Ferdi Kadioglu and Solly March (when fit) battle for the right wing.

I’m personally a big fan of Buonanotte but a move could be in his best interests if he wants to play each week. On the face of it, Dortmund sounds the better option as Lyon have been in a bit of a mess of late.

They are currently facing a provisional relegation to Ligue 2 due to financial issues. The club are in the process of appealing the decision.

Buonanotte could reunite with former Brighton player Pascal Gross at Dortmund and that’s no bad thing. As always it will come down to money, and £20m should seal the deal.