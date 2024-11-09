Pep Guardiola explains his issue with Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had strong words with Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke after the 2-1 loss at Brighton.

The Seagulls produced a remarkable second half fight back as goals from substitutes Joao Pedro and Matt O’Riley cancelled out Erling Haaland’s first half opener.

It was City’s fourth consecutive loss, while Fabian Hurzeler’s impressive Brighton move up to fourth.

The victory was however hard fought and Van Hecke and Haaland enjoyed quite the tussle throughout. It all came to a head in the dying minutes when Van Hecke and Haaland wrestled in the penalty box which saw the Brighton defender and the City striker booked – even though Van Hecke remained on the floor holding his head.

Guardolia confronted Van Hecke after the final whistle and had a lengthy and heated discussion with the Dutch international, which was all captured on camera.

Guardiola, when asked what he said to to the Brighton ace, said: “That he [Van Hecke] was strong with Erling and when Erling then stands up, you have to stand up, he cannot go to the grass.

"Stay strong, no? You pull him all the game then after the fight you stay there. But he played a really good game and congratulations to Brighton."

When asked by Sussex World if he liked Van Hecke’s display, the Spaniard added: “Really good. How he linked inside. The players really stepped up a lot with the short passes.

"All the steps they can do. There are many good things with this club {Brighton]. Of course Fabian has added his own things. How he [Van Hecke] linked inside he was aggressive, It was very very good.”