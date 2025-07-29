All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

The future of Brighton star Igor Julio continues to look uncertain.

The Brazilian defender was widely expected to leave this summer and earlier this month stated to South American media that he does not expect to fulfil his contract with the Seagulls.

Real Sociedad were said to be very keen on the 27-year-old and were busy preparing a bid for the left sided-centre back.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Real Sociedad deal

Talks between the two clubs and the player's representatives were reportedly underway but Spanish media said last week that interest in Igor had cooled.

Today, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said Sociedad have agreed a deal for Croatian defender Duje Caleta Car.

Romano posted: " More on Duje Caleta Car and Real Sociedad exclusive story. Loan deal agreed with OL with full salary covered and €3m buy option clause not mandatory."

Quite where that leaves Igor - who has also been linked with Everton and Wolves - remains unclear. The serious injury to Brighton defender Adam Webster also adds another layer of confusion to the situation.

Webster looks set to miss most of the new season due to knee ligament damage sustained on their 10-day Spanish training camp.

Adam Webster and Brighton injury blow

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler confirmed Webster will undergo surgery.

Hurzeler said, “It was a case of very bad luck. It’s a blow to Adam, after he’d come back in great shape for the new season.

“It’s also a blow for us, as he has been an important player for us; he is a big character and a leader within the squad.

“We’ll work with him over the months ahead to make sure he gets the best possible care and rehabilitation to get him back to full fitness as quickly as possible.

“It’s too early to put a timescale on his recovery period, but it’s fair to say he will miss a large part of the season.”

Brighton have also allowed defender Eiran Cashin to leave last week as the former Derby man sealed a loan switch to Birmingham.

Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke and new summer signings Diego Coppola and Olivier Boscagli are expected to compete for the centre back positions this term for Hurzeler’s team.

Igor joined Brighton in 2023 for around £15m from Fiorentina. He has made 49 appearances for the Seagulls and is contracted until June 2027.

