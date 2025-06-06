Azzedine Ounahi spent last season on loan at Panathinaikos | Getty Images

Brighton are reportedly closing in on Morocco international midfielder Azzedine Ounahi.

French media outlet Foot Mercato claim Brighton have reached a "verbal agreement" with Marseille after he 25-year-old spent the season on loan in Greece with Panathinaikos.

The Super League Greece 1 club were keen to make the move the move permanent but a fee of around £10m proved to be a stumbling block.

It is also reported that Ounahi - who scored five goals with four assists for Panathinaikos - has no future under Roberto De Zerbi at Marseille.

The former Albion boss guided the French club to second in the French top flight and has cleared the way for Ounahi to move on.

The 38-cap Morocco international moved to Marseille in 2023 after impressing at the last World Cup, despite strong interest from Leeds United and Brentford.

It is understood Ounahi is keen on a move to the Premier League, with Brighton reportedly in pole position.

Ounahi's best position is as an attacking midfielder but the former Angers man can also play in central midfield and defensive midfield.

Brighton though are quite well stacked in midfield with the likes of Carlos Baleba, Matts Wieffer, Jack Hinshelwood, Yasin Ayari, Ferdi Kadioglu, Matt O'Riley, Doego Gomez and Georginio Rutter.

They also have the excellent Malick Yalcouyé who returns to the club this summer following his successful loan with Austrian Bundesliga champions Sturm Graz.

Mixed feelings for Adam Webster

Meanwhile, Brighton defender Adam Webster looked back on last season with “mixed emotions” after their eighth placed finished.

Albion finished strongly with four wins in their last five but it was not enough to secure European football next term.

“There have been a lot of challenges,” said Webster to the club website.

“We've had a lot of high moments and a lot of lows, but that's normal. Considering all the injuries and how many players came into a new environment we've done amazingly well this year.

“There's a lot of potential in us still. You saw in the last game against Spurs the difference between the first and second half. In the first half we were okay, but lacked a bit of intensity.

“Then you saw the difference in the second half from the start and that was more like us us.

“If we can be at that level more consistently we're a match for anyone, we've proven that this season.

“It's just about doing that on a more consistent basis. We've got a lot of young players, we've got a lot of potential in the squad and it’s really is exciting future for us.”

