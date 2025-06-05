Brighton star reveals he wants a 'nice transfer' this summer amid growing interest
Goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen hopes to leave Brighton this summer.
The 6ft 7in stopper joined Brighton from Ajax in 2021 for around £5m but has made just one FA Cup appearance for the Seagulls.
That one and only outing came in January 2022 during a 2–1 extra-time victory in the third round at Championship side West Bromwich Albion.
Scherpen has then had loan stints at Oostende, Vitesse and Sturm Graz.
Last season the 25-year-old impressed as he made 30 appearances with seven clean sheets and helped Graz to the Austrian Bundesliga title.
Scherpen was this week called up to Ronald Koeman's Dutch squad as Brighton and Netherlands No 1 Bart Verbruggen is sidelined through injury.
However Scherpen's chances of breaking into Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton team appear slim.
Verbruggen is the No 1 at the Amex Stadium, with the experienced Jason Steele offering reliable back up.
Brighton also have Carl Rushworth and James Beadle on their books, plus Canadian international Tom McGill who recently signed a new contract.
It is however a fluid situation as Verbruggen has been linked with a summer move to Bayern Munich and Rushworth could also be on his way this summer, with Manchester United reportedly keen.
Beadle is also set to go elsewhere this transfer window as he puts the final touches on a loan move to Championship outfit Birmingham City
Scherpen’s short term plan is help Koeman’s team in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Finland and Malta and then assess his future options.
“There is already interest from clubs,” Scherpen said to Dutch media, relayed by Sport Wirtness.
“First this international match, then back to my family and then see if we can make a nice transfer.”
Scherpen is contracted with Brighton until June 2027.
