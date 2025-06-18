AI predicts 2025-26 Premier League table after fixture release: Here's where Brighton, Crystal Palace and Sunderland can finish

Premier League 2025-26 fixture release as supercomputer gives it’s verdict

Brighton start the 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a home clash against Fulham on Saturday August 16.

They then create a slice of history as they will be Everton's first league opponents at their new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock a week later.

The opening month ends on a high as they entertain Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Amex Stadium on August 30.

Other highlights include a trip to Selhurst Park on November 8, with Crystal Palace due to visit the Amex on February 7.

Brighton’s first game against one of the promoted teams is at home to Leeds United on November 1, with the return at Elland Road on Sunday May 17.

The first Premier League match against Sunderland is at the Amex on December 20, while the Seagulls kick off 2026 at home to Burnley on January 3.

Exact dates and times for matches are often determined by broadcast and TV schedules and will be assessed at regular intervals throughout the campaign.

Where Brighton and their Premier League rivals are tipped to finish

Albion finished eighth in the Premier League last term and have been tipped to finish in a similar position next term. Grok AI gives it’s verdict below:

1 Liverpool – 88 pts: Defending champions with a strong squad bolstered by signings like Florian Wirtz. Arne Slot’s system is expected to keep them dominant, with a 56.3% chance of retaining the title per early simulations.

2 Manchester City – 84 pts: Despite a dip to third last season, City’s signings of Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki signal a rebound. Pep Guardiola’s side is tipped to challenge closely.

3 Arsenal – 80 pts: Arsenal are projected to finish third, continuing their trend of strong but not title-winning campaigns. Their failure to sign a striker last season hurt their chances.

4 Newcastle United – 74 pts: Newcastle’s strong 2024-25 season, securing Champions League football and winning the League Cup, positions them well. If Alexander Isak stays, their attacking prowess could keep them in the top four.

5 Chelsea – 72 pts: Chelsea’s young squad is expected to improve under their current setup, with Cole Palmer’s creativity (87 chances created last season) driving them. They’re tipped for a top-five finish but may lack the consistency for a higher spot.

6 Aston Villa – 70 pts: Unai Emery’s Villa are predicted to stay competitive, especially after their Champions League qualification.

7 Nottingham Forest – 65 pts: Forest’s surprising top-four push last season shows their potential. Nuno Espirito Santo’s management and their strong home form (unbeaten in eight league games) make them a solid bet for a high finish.

8 Brighton & Hove Albion – 60 pts: Brighton are expected to secure eighth, with Fabian Hürzeler’s management keeping them competitive.

9 Crystal Palace – 58 pts: Palace’s FA Cup triumph and consistent mid-table finishes (10th-15th for 12 seasons) indicate stability. Oliver Glasner’s impact should keep them in the top half, potentially pushing for Europe.

10 Tottenham Hotspur – 55 pts: A projected 13th-place finish in some simulations reflects uncertainty after Ange Postecoglou’s announced departure. Thomas Frank’s arrival from Brentford could stabilize them, but a mid-table finish seems likely.

11 Manchester United – 53 pts: A disappointing projection reflects ongoing struggles under Ruben Amorim, who called this squad “the worst in club history.”

12 Bournemouth – 52 pts: Bournemouth could slip to 12th after losing key players like Milos Kerkez. Their solid 2024-25 campaign suggests they’ll stay safe.

13 Brentford – 50 pts: Brentford’s loss of players like Bryan Mbuemo and managerial uncertainty could see them drop.

14 Everton – 48 pts Everton’s move to their new stadium and David Moyes’ return provide stability, with a 14th-place finish predicted.

15 Fulham – 46 pts: Fulham’s fight for Europe in 2024-25 shows promise, but they’re likely to settle in the lower mid-table due to limited squad depth.

16 West Ham United – 44 pts West Ham’s struggles and inconsistent form suggest a 16th-place finish. They should have enough to avoid relegation.

17 Wolverhampton Wanderers – 42 pts Wolves are expected to survive despite a tough 2024-25 season. Vitor Pereira’s appointment and their win over Ipswich show resilience, but they’ll likely hover above the drop zone.

18 Leeds United – 38 pts (Relegated) As a promoted side, Leeds face a tough return. Simulations predict all three promoted teams will go down, with Leeds lacking the squad depth for survival.

19 Burnley – 35 pts (Relegated): Burnley’s immediate relegation is predicted due to a weak squad, with data analysts giving them a high chance of returning to the Championship.

20 Sunderland – 32 pts (Relegated): Despite their playoff fairytale, Sunderland’s squad is deemed unready for the Premier League, with simulations forecasting relegation alongside the other promoted teams.