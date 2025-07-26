Artificial Intelligence gives it’s verdict on the 2025-26 Premier League table

It wouldn’t be transfer window these days if Brighton and Chelsea didn’t conduct serious business.

The Blues have sent around £300m to the Seagulls in recent windows as the likes of Marc Cucurella, Rob Sanchez and Moises Caicedo all swapped the Amex Stadium for Stamford Bridge.

Even former Brighton boss Graham Potter was in on the act as he and his entire backroom team left for a brief and unsuccessful stint in West London for around £20m.

This time it was Brazilian striker Joao Pedro’s turn as the former Watford man joined Enzo Maresca’s team earlier this month for £60m and made an instant impact as he helped his new club triumph at the Fifa Club World Cup.

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “Joao has given us some wonderful moments – during my time and before I came to the club – so on behalf of everyone I would like to thank him for his service over the past two seasons and wish him the best for the future.”

Despite losing key players, Hurzeler’s men continue to hold their own in the Premier League and finished eighth last term - eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Brighton though did enjoy two memorable victories against the Blues as they beat them 3-0 in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium and then 2-1 in the FA Cup.

Brighton are hoping for top five finish this term, while Chelsea – who will also compete in the Champions League – will aim to push for the title.

Here’s AI’s verdict on the final Premier League 2025-26 standings for Brighton, Chelsea and their top flight rivals…

Brighton tipped to finish seventh

1 Liverpool - projected points 85: Defending champions, strong under Arne Slot, favoured to repeat.

2 Arsenal - 80 : Consistent top-two contender, but may fall short of the title again.

3 Manchester City - 78: Rebuilding under Pep Guardiola, likely to secure a top-three spot.

4 Chelsea - 65: Strong squad depth, but inconsistency may see them just hold top four.

5 Newcastle United - 64: Momentum under Eddie Howe, likely to secure Champions League again.

6 Aston Villa - 62: Unai Emery’s experience keeps them in European contention.

7 Brighton & Hove Albion - 58: Solid under Hürzeler, likely to secure Europa League or top-half spot.

8 Crystal Palace - 56: FA Cup winners, consistent under Oliver Glasner

9 Brentford - 54: Top-half finish possible, but player sales (e.g., Mbeumo) could hurt.

10 Nottingham Forest - 52: Surprise package in 2024-25, but may regress slightly.

11 Manchester United - 50: Improving under Amorim, but still mid-table due to squad rebuild.

12 Tottenham Hotspur - 48 Better under Thomas Frank, but Champions League commitments may limit.

13 Bournemouth - 46 Mid-table after losing key players like Kerkez or Huijsen.

14 Everton 45 - Stable under David Moyes, new stadium boosts morale.

15 Fulham 44 - Consistent but unlikely to break top half under Marco Silva.

16 West Ham United 42 - Struggling post-Moyes, but likely to avoid relegation.

17 Leeds United 40 - Promoted side, may just survive despite Farke’s poor PL record.

18 Wolverhampton Wanderers - 38 Relegation battle due to small squad and inconsistency.

19 Burnley - 36 Strong Championship defense, but Scott Parker’s PL struggles persist.

20 Sunderland - 32 Promoted via playoffs, squad not ready for PL, likely relegated.

