Brighton reached 'full agreement' for transfer but player delivers last minute snub

Brighton winger Jeremy Sarmiento is still trying to find the right move this summer.

The Ecuador international spent last season on loan in the Championship at Burnley and helped Scott Parker's team to promotion. He has also had loan spells with West Brom and Ipswich Town.

Sarmiento remains contracted with the Seagulls until 2027 but he is unlikely to feature in Fabian Hurzeler's first team plans this season.

Japan ace Kaoru Mitoma has the left wing spot nailed down and Tommy Watson, the £10m summer arrival from Sunderland, is expected to provide the back-up on the left flank.

Sarmiento has been linked with a number of clubs in the Championship, across Europe and also from South America.

Brazilian outlet Itatiaia reported Cruzeiro were very close to completing a transfer for the Brighton player. The two clubs reportedly agreed a fee for a permanent switch and personal terms with the player were also in place.

But further reports stated, via Sport Witness, that Sarmiento backed out at the last minute as he does not want to move to South America at this stage of his career. The report also claimed he told Cruzeiro that he wants to remain in Europe.

Sarmiento joined Brighton in 2021 from Benfica and he has made 21 appearances with one goal and two assists.

Brighton exits to continue

The Seagulls are determined to trim the size of their squad this season.

Striker Evan Ferguson sealed his loan switch to Serie A with Roma, while left back Pervis Estupinan also went to Italy as he completed a £17m permanent switch to AC Milan.

Winger Simon Adingra went to newly-promoted Sunderland for £21m and Valentin Barco made his loan to Strasbourg permanent for around £9m.

Goalkeepers James Beadle and Carl Rushworth both completed loans to the Championship with Beadle at Birmingham and Rushworth at Coventry and Dutch stopper Kjell Scherpen left for Union SG in a £5m deal.

Defender Eiran Cashin was loaned to Birmingham and midfielder Malick Yalcouye is also expected to spend a season elsewhere after his successful stint at Sturm Graz.

The futures of Igor Julio, Julio Enciso and Facundo Buonanotte remain uncertain.