AI predicts the Premier League 2025/26 table - this is where Brighton, West Ham and Crystal Palace finish
Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma hopes the Seagulls can improve next season in the Premier League following their eighth placed finish.
Albion impressed at times but narrowly missed out on European football – thanks to Crystal Palace’s FA Cup final win against Manchester City.
"Definitely game management,” said Mitoma, when asked where they can improve. “We turned too many winnable matches into draws.
"That was frustrating, but we also had games where we came from behind and made them ours. A lot of 'what ifs' this season, really. The level across the league is extremely high.”
So does AI believe Brighton can take the next step and finish higher up the table in 2025-26? Here’s the verdict from Grok AI, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI.
AI predicts Liverpool delight but trouble for Sunderland
1 Liverpool – Expected to retain the title with Arne Slot’s momentum, bolstered by signings like Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz. Their depth and attacking prowess, led by Mohamed Salah, make them favourites.
2 Arsenal – Likely to finish second again, with Mikel Arteta’s side addressing their striker needs in the transfer window. Their consistent top-two finishes and defensive solidity keep them competitive.
3 Manchester City – Projected to rebound with Rodri’s return and Pep Guardiola’s motivation, but not quite enough to overtake Liverpool. New signings like Omar Marmoush add firepower.
4 Newcastle United – Eddie Howe’s side is tipped for a strong top-four finish, capitalising on the likes of Alexander Isak.
5 Chelsea – Expected to improve under Enzo Maresca with a more cohesive squad, securing a Champions League spot despite fan dissatisfaction.
6 Aston Villa – Likely to secure European football again, though a slight drop from their 2024-25 form due to the demands of Champions League play.
7 Brighton & Hove Albion – Projected to maintain a strong mid-table position with their progressive style, potentially sneaking into Conference League qualification.
8 Crystal Palace – Oliver Glasner’s impressive management and FA Cup success in 2024-25 should drive a top-half finish, with Eberechi Eze as a key asset.
9 Nottingham Forest – After a stellar 2024-25, they’re expected to regress slightly due to European commitments but still secure a top-half spot.
10 Tottenham Hotspur – Projected to climb from their 2024-25 struggles (17th) with a new manager post-Ange Postecoglou, but not enough for top-four.
11 Manchester United – Expected to improve from their dismal 2024-25 campaign, potentially with Bryan Mbeumo, but still short of Champions League places.
12 Bournemouth – Likely to slip slightly if key players like Milos Kerkez or Antoine Semenyo depart, but Andoni Iraola’s system ensures mid-table stability.
13 Brentford – Predicted to drop to lower mid-table if Bryan Mbeumo leaves, impacting their attacking output significantly.
14 Fulham – Marco Silva’s steady management should keep them safe, but a lack of star power limits their ceiling to mid-table.
15 Everton – David Moyes’ return and new stadium boost morale, but financial constraints likely restrict them to a mid-table finish.
16 West Ham – Expected to struggle after a disappointing 2024-25 under Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter, hovering just above the relegation zone.
17 Leeds United – The only promoted side tipped to survive, but just barely, due to Daniel Farke’s experience and squad depth despite the Premier League’s step-up.
18 Burnley – Likely to be relegated despite a strong Championship campaign, with Scott Parker’s Premier League struggles and potential loss of James Trafford.
19 Wolves – Projected to fall into the relegation zone, continuing their recent flirtations with the bottom three, especially if key players depart.
20 Sunderland – Expected to finish last, with their squad unprepared for the Premier League’s intensity despite their playoff fairytale.