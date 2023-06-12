NationalWorldTV
Alexis Mac Allister shares emotional words with former teammate following Liverpool move

Alexis Mac Allister and Adam Lallana have shared heartfelt messages on Instagram after the Argentinian completed his move to Liverpool.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 12th Jun 2023, 07:05 BST

The Reds signed the former Brighton midfielder for £35m on Thursday, rising to £55m with add-ons. The 24-year-old accepted a five-year-deal with the club to end his four-and-a-half year stay at the Amex Stadium.

Following the announcement of his move, Mac Allister’s former Albion team-mate Adam Lallana took to social media to heap praise on the World Cup-winner and wish him luck in his new adventure.

Lallana wrote: “Elite attitude, massive contribution and a superb person. Gutted to see you go but been a privilege to play alongside you.

The Reds signed the former Brighton midfielder for £35m on Thursday, rising to £55m with add-onsThe Reds signed the former Brighton midfielder for £35m on Thursday, rising to £55m with add-ons
"As always, #BHAFC will have plans for what comes next ⚪️. Good luck for your new adventure #YNWA.”

Mac Allister replied: “What a player and what a guy you are! Thank you for what you’ve done for me, you were a big part of my success. All the best for the future!”

Lallana joined the Seagulls from Liverpool in the summer of 2020, having spent six successful seasons on Merseyside. The former England international made 178 appearances and scored 22 goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side, winning both the Champions League and Premier League.

Despite missing a large chunk of this season with a thigh injury, the 35-year-old is still seen as integral to Roberto De Zerbi’s plans. The experienced midfielder signed a one-year extension with the Sussex side in March, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2024.

