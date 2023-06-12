Alexis Mac Allister shares emotional words with former teammate following Liverpool move

Alexis Mac Allister and Adam Lallana have shared heartfelt messages on Instagram after the Argentinian completed his move to Liverpool.

The Reds signed the former Brighton midfielder for £35m on Thursday, rising to £55m with add-ons. The 24-year-old accepted a five-year-deal with the club to end his four-and-a-half year stay at the Amex Stadium.

Following the announcement of his move, Mac Allister’s former Albion team-mate Adam Lallana took to social media to heap praise on the World Cup-winner and wish him luck in his new adventure.

Lallana wrote: “Elite attitude, massive contribution and a superb person. Gutted to see you go but been a privilege to play alongside you.

"As always, #BHAFC will have plans for what comes next ⚪️. Good luck for your new adventure #YNWA.”

Mac Allister replied: “What a player and what a guy you are! Thank you for what you’ve done for me, you were a big part of my success. All the best for the future!”

Lallana joined the Seagulls from Liverpool in the summer of 2020, having spent six successful seasons on Merseyside. The former England international made 178 appearances and scored 22 goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side, winning both the Champions League and Premier League.

