Harvey Elliott of Liverpool has been linked with a move to Brighton

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton continue to be linked with Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott as The Reds fine tune their preparations for next season.

Elliott has struggled for game time with Arne Slot's champions and the big money arrival of Florian Wirtz casts further doubts on his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds are also expected to part company with striker Darwin Nunez with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posting: "Understand Darwin Núñez has given his initial green light to Napoli, open to the move after being presented Conte’s project.

"Deal now depends on financial feasibility as Liverpool want important transfer fee and salary will also be key topic."

Joao Pedro to Liverpool

It could be all change at Anfield and they have previously been linked with move for Albion ace Joao Pedro.

If Neunez does depart, The Reds will likely dip into the transfer market to bolster Slot’s options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedro, 23, has already stated his intentions to leave Brighton and his teammate and countryman Igor Julio previously stated that he advised Pedro to go to Liverpool.

Newcastle have already started talks with Brighton for the Brazilian but Chelsea have also registered an interest for the striker with guide price of £70m.

Pedro is said to favour a switch to London, which could place Chelsea in the box seat. But if Liverpool made a serious move for the Albion man, that would surely be hard for Pedro to refuse.

Elliott and Pedro swap deal

So could an Elliott and Pedro swap deal be a possibility? It's unlikely at this stage. Brighton would expect at least another £30m if Pedro went to Anfield and Elliott came the other way to the Amex Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott, 23, is a player who could boost most Premier League squads but Brighton seem quite well stacked in attacking areas.

Elliott is at his best when playing from the right and cutting inside. The Seagulls already have Yankuba Minteh, Brajan Gruda and Solly March all vying for minutes in that role, while Facundo Buonanotte also returns from his loan at Leicester.

Elliott can also play the No 10 role but Georginio Rutter, Gruda, Yasin Ayari, Julio Enciso and potentially Matt O'Riley – if he stays – are all pushing for that role.

Pedro looks certain to leave Brighton and Liverpool could make sense but at this stage a swap looks unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea are the current favourites to land Pedro and quite how serious Brighton’s interest in Elliott is remains to be seen.

Verdict: Nope!

For your next Albion read: Brighton line up after dream Fabian Hurzeler transfer window - gallery