'Always a threat' - Fabian Hurzeler reserves praise for Brighton forward after 'unlucky' draw against Tottenham Hotspur

Fabian Hurzeler saw plenty of positives from Brighton’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead after 31 minutes – through Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari – Albion never looked in control against a bright Spurs team.

Richarlison grabbed a goal back for the visitors at the perfect time, on the stroke of half-time – and Thomas Frank’s team dominated for large periods after the break.

They got a deserved equaliser on the 82nd minute when the lively Mohammed Kudus’ cross resulted in Jan Paul van Hecke turning the ball into his own net.

Fabian Hurzeler saw plenty of positives from Brighton’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Reflecting on the result, and performance, Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler said: “Overall, I think it was unlucky for us.

"We started strongly in the first phase of the game. We created chances, we scored two goals, and then we got a little bit passive.

"We conceded the first goal in an unlucky moment, out of an unlucky situation, and then in the second half we defended a lot.

"We had to defend, but we were still very dangerous after the transition moments. I think we could have finished the game with one transition action we had, but we weren't able to do this.

Yankuba Minteh opened the scoring for Brighton against Tottenham. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

"We conceded a very unlucky goal. I didn't see that Tottenham created a lot afterwards when we had the three centre-backs on the pitch. Overall, I'm pleased with the guys.

"Then in some moments we had to suffer after we conceded the second goal. I think we showed a great reaction.

"We had a lot of energy on the pitch. We were trying to go for the win.

"We created chances. So overall, of course, it doesn't feel great, but I saw a lot of positives. Good small steps in the right direction, and then we have to keep on pushing.”

Hurzeler felt that his team was the more likely to win it in the closing stages.

"I'm pleased with the reaction they showed on the setbacks they had,” the German said.

"It's not easy when you're 2-0 up front and it's a 2-2. But in the end, there was, in my opinion, only one team who really went for the third goal. That was us.

“We were there. We had a lot of energy. We created chances. We looked dangerous. So we tried everything. But sometimes in football, you don't get the reward. So we have to keep pushing.”

Hurzeler was asked about the performance of Yankuba Minteh, who brilliantly opened the scoring for Albion after eight minutes.

The Gambian wide man took his first goal of the season in style – rounding Guglielmo Vicario after a fast break-away. It was Minteh’s second goal in three appearances in the Premier League against Tottenham.

“I thought he had really good actions,” Hurzeler said. “He had actions where he could create even more chances but, overall, we are happy with him, with his development.

“He scores goals. He's always a threat for the opponent, so we have to keep pushing on working with him.”