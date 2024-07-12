‘An exciting young talent’ – England youth international joins Brighton

By Matt Pole
Published 12th Jul 2024, 15:06 BST
Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of goalkeeper Hannah Poulter, subject to the usual regulatory processes.

The 19-year-old completed her paperwork with the club before linking up with the England squad ahead of the Women’s Under-19s European Championship this summer.

Zoe Johnson, managing director of women’s and girls’ football, said: “Hannah is an exciting young talent and we’re delighted to welcome her to the club on her first professional contract.

“We’re confident in her ability to perform in a highly demanding environment, which has already earned her a well-deserved place with the England team this summer.

Hannah Poulter signs for Brighton & Hove Albion Women’s team at the Elite Football Performance Centre in Lancing. Picture by James Boardman/Brighton & Hove Albion FCHannah Poulter signs for Brighton & Hove Albion Women’s team at the Elite Football Performance Centre in Lancing. Picture by James Boardman/Brighton & Hove Albion FC
Hannah Poulter signs for Brighton & Hove Albion Women’s team at the Elite Football Performance Centre in Lancing. Picture by James Boardman/Brighton & Hove Albion FC

“We’re excited to start working with her when she returns from the Euros, and we wish her luck in the tournament.”

Poulter was a product of the Reading academy, working her way up through the ranks to feature on the bench for the senior team aged just 16.

She was a regular among the under-21 squad and won the County Cup with the Royals in 2022.

The 19-year-old keeper then spent the last year in the United States playing for the University of Southern California.

At international level, she has represented England at U16, U17, U18 and U19s, and played in the U17 European Championship.

She was part of the squad that helped the young Lionesses qualify for this summer’s WU19 EUROS in Lithuania.

