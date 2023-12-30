Ange Postecoglou knee-jerk comments show Tottenham boss fails to see the big picture after Brighton loss

Ever since Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham move, the vast majority of football supporters (bar those at Arsenal) would say he has been a breath of fresh air in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglo and Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi

The way he has carried himself in press conferences, his shrewd comments about maintaining perspective, his acerbic wit and likeable demeanour, and the fact he seems like a really good bloke have won him fans the world over.

So when the former Celtic boss said these words after Spurs’ 4-2 loss at Brighton on Thursday, it felt somewhat out of character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Fair to say we were looking a bit tired and lacked our usual sharpness, especially at the start of the game. We’ve been starting games well. I guess that’s understandable, we’ve been on this run for a while now and asking players to perform at levels," he said.

"It’s very demanding the way we play, physically, and today we kind of looked like a team that wasn’t at its sharpest. Brighton are a good side and they took advantage of that. Ultimately what I do know is the players, everything they had they gave and that’s all I can ask for.”

Fair play for pointing out how good Albion were at the Amex – as for 70 minutes or so they were terrific. But to repeatedly say in different interviews that his team were “tired” right out the gate is, arguably, a bit unfair on the Seagulls.

Yes, Tottenham had eight players out injured for the Brighton clash; but so did Roberto De Zerbi’s side. Both wingers, Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra, were unavailable, fellow wideman Solly March has a long-term injury, and Ansu Fati, Tariq Lamptey, Julio Enciso, Adam Webster, and Joel Veltman are on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreover, according to De Zerbi, Jakub Moder, who is being eased back in after more than 18 months with an ACL injury, is not ready to start games and Pervis Estupinan made his return from injury against Spurs but was only able to come on in the second half.

Brighton have played eight games in the space of a month, both in Europe and the Premier League, whereas Spurs have played six.

Albion are also “tired” and injury-ravaged, having played 26 matches to Spurs' 20 this season. Before this encounter, head coach De Zerbi praised Postecoglou, saying the Australian “never cries” over his side's injuries but his post-game comments at the Amex were somewhat knee-jerk and impetuous.

The north London outfit may play a more physically demanding brand of football but Brighton have the same excuses Postecoglou wheeled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors also didn’t look too fatigued when they pulled two goals back at the end of the game and Jason Steele’s goal was under siege from a side that had made three substitutes to the home team’s five.