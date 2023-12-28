Roberto De Zerbi says Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou "never cries" about his side's injuries and Brighton shouldn't either.

But instead of moaning about their predicament, the Italian has taken inspiration from Spurs boss Postecoglou, who he says doesn’t complain about their eight-strong absentee list.

Ahead of Thursday’s clash at the Amex, De Zerbi said: “I would like to play with the complete squad. But Tottenham have played a lot of games without 7-8 players and [Ange] Postecoglou never cries, we have to accept and I think we can compete in the same way.

"Maybe we have more energy with young players and Jakub Moder hasn’t played for more than a year, so maybe he can bring energy too. I’m lucky because we have a great academy and today we can bring 3-4 players from there and we can compete.”

De Zerbi added that the Sussex side’s hefty injury list forces him to up his game when it comes to setting up his team.

The 44-year-old will need to be at his tactical best when Brighton host high-flying Tottenham on the south coast.

“The most important thing has been the mentality of the team. When there are many [injury] problems you have to work better and harder. I have to think about different ways on the pitch and find the balance without and with the ball, which I like [to do] as a coach," he added.