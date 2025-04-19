Another major injury blow for Fabian Hurzeler and Brighton ahead of Brentford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove Albion Premier League team news ahead of Brentford

Brighton could well be without Georginio Rutter for the rest of the season.

Albion’s £40m record signing from Leeds United sutained an ankle injury in the FA Cup quarter-final penalty shoot-out loss to Nottingham Forest and has missed the Premier League matches against Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Leicester City.

The Seagulls have missed their talented No 10 as they have only managed one point from their three outings since. Georginio was spotted wearing a protective boot as he cheered Brighton on from the sidelines against Leicester and looked a long way off a return to action.

Georginio of Brighton suffered an ankle injury against Nottingham Forest

This Saturday’s clash at Brentford will clearly arrive too soon, and with just five more matches to go, a return this season looks increasingly unlikely.

“Yeah, unfortunately he's still in the boot,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “But I think he will be out of the boot as soon as possible and hopefully we see him again this season.

Asked he will likely miss the rest of the campaign, the German head coach added: “Can't say it now.

"So, Georginio surprised me since day one. So maybe he surprises me one more time, and be back quicker as expected.”

Georginio, 22, has made 33 appearances for the Seagulls this term with eight goals and five assists.

Now is Matt O’Riley’s time

His absence has opened the door for Matt O’Riley – a £25m summer signing from Celtic – to stake his claim. O’Riley has started the last two Premier League matches and will hope to make a third consecutive start at Brentford.

"I think it's now his time,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “He has now a big opportunity to show his potential, because he has a lot of potential and he proved it the last game.

“Especially in possession, that he has a great understanding of the game, a great understanding of how to be positioned to have a big impact on our game.

"Unfortunately, he wasn't able to score, but he created a lot of chances and I'm sure when he continues being in this position when he continues having this impact in our game then he will score, he will make assists for us.

And on the other side, he knows that he has to improve out of possession. He knows that he has to be more ruthless in personal duels.

"That's all the things he's working on. He has a great character, a great work ethic and I think now it's the time.”

Brighton team news for Brentford

Kaoru Mitoma is available for Brighton’s trip to Brentford having recovered from a heel injury.

The 27-year-old missed last weekend’s damaging 2-2 draw at home to Leicester. It was the first time that the Japan international had been absent this season.

“The big word today is positivity,” Hurzeler said. “One thing is very positive, Kaoru is back, JP (Jan Paul van Hecke) is back and we have a lot of rehab players or players [Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey Igor Julio] who are in the end stage of the rehab and start training next week.

“That’s a big positive message for all of us and therefore the word for Easter is positivity.”

There was more good news as Hurzeler confirmed “there is a chance” for long-term absentees James Milner and Ferdi Kadioglu to feature again this season.

