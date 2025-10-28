Another major midfield injury blow confirmed for Brighton ahead of Arsenal

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler takes his team to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup | Getty Images

Arsenal vs Brighton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates Stadium

Brighton have suffered another injury blow ahead of their Carabao Cup fourth round tie at Arsenal.

Veteran midfielder James Milner is the latest to be ruled out as the former Liverpool man suffered a small muscle issue during the second half of last Saturday's 4-2 loss at Manchester United.

Hurzeler confirmed that Milner is also a doubt for the upcoming Premier League match against Leeds United at the Amex Stadium.

The Carabao Cup tie at the Emirates will also arrive too soon for Albion's injured trio Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee) and Kaoru Mitoma (ankle). All three have been unavailable since the last international break.

"They are getting closer but I don’t think they have a chance to be in the squad tomorrow," said Hurzeler.

Midfield concerns for Brighton and Hurzeler

Milner’s injury is another midfield problem for Hurzeler. Jack Hinshelwood remains sidelined with an ankle issue and the form of Carlos Baleba has also been a big concern.

Diego Gomez played in the final stages of the loss at Manchester United as he’s recently been managing a hip and thigh issue.

Brighton have progressed in the competition with ease following 6-0 wins against Oxford United and Barnsley. Premier League leaders Arsenal will be a major step up.

“They are at the moment [title favourites], said Hurzeler. “The table tells the truth they are doing very well. They are doing well with set pieces and that is one of things they are doing well.

“The are very disciplined. Everyone defends the box and everyone attacks the box. It will be a big challenge for us tomorrow.

“Arsenal are one of the first teams who had a set piece coach and they have worked on these topics for many months, a long time. And now you see the results of all this work. It is getting more important so we have to adapt and be ready.”