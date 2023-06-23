NationalWorldTV
‘As things stand’ – Fabrizio Romano issues Moisés Caicedo transfer update amid ‘£100m’ Chelsea interest

Chelsea are ‘still working’ on a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
By Matt Pole
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:47 BST

Last week it was revealed that the Blues will have to pay a ‘minimum of £100m’ to land the Ecuadorian.

Romano said personal terms are ‘almost agreed’ and the 21-year-old’s ‘priority’ is to secure a move to the west London club.

But the Italian revealed Chelsea have not lodged an ‘official bid’ for Caicedo yet as they were ‘busy with many sales’.

The Blues are looking to slash their wage bill and trim their bloated squad after spending £600m on transfer fees last season.

Chelsea have agreed a £65m deal with Arsenal for forward Kai Havertz, while midfielder Mateo Kovačić is poised to join Manchester City for £30m.

A trio of Blues stars also look set to join former teammate N'Golo Kanté in Saudi Arabia. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner completed a free transfer move to Al-Ittihad – who have also signed legendary Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema – on June 21.

Winger Hakim Ziyech is close to signing for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, while goalkeeper Édouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly – who moved to Chelsea last season from Napoli for £33m – look set to join Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal respectively.

Chelsea are ‘still working’ on a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty ImagesChelsea are ‘still working’ on a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
Romano tweeted: “Understand Chelsea are still working on Moisés Caicedo deal. Personal terms are almost agreed and player’s priority is still Chelsea as things stand. #CFC

“No official bid to Brighton yet — due to Chelsea busy with many sales between Havertz, Kovacić and Saudi deals.”

