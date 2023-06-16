The Seagulls are resigned to losing the 21-year-old in the summer, should any club meet their asking price.
Head coach Roberto De Zerbi admitted he was already preparing for next season without Caicedo following Albion’s final game of the 2022-23 campaign at Aston Villa.
Yesterday [June 15] Romano revealed Chelsea had moved ahead of London rivals Arsenal in the race to sign the midfielder.
Romano tweeted: “Talks between Chelsea and Brighton for Moisés Caicedo will start next week, as the conversation on personal terms is very advanced — close to being agreed as revealed yesterday. #CFC
“For sure, Caicedo will leave Brighton this summer.”
It has also been reported that Chelsea will have to pay a sizeable transfer fee for Caicedo.
Reporting in The Athletic, Brighton writer Andy Naylor said the west London outfit will have to pay at least £100m for the Ecuador international, with a ‘large slice of the money guaranteed up front’.
Albion reportedly regard West Ham United captain Declan Rice as the ‘benchmark for Caicedo’s value’.
The Athletic claims the UEFA Conference League champions want at least £100m for the England midfielder, who has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League runners-up Arsenal.