Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed talks between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea for Moisés Caicedo will get underway next week – but the Blues will have to pay a ‘minimum of £100million’ to land the Ecuadorian, according to The Athletic.

The Seagulls are resigned to losing the 21-year-old in the summer, should any club meet their asking price.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi admitted he was already preparing for next season without Caicedo following Albion’s final game of the 2022-23 campaign at Aston Villa.

Yesterday [June 15] Romano revealed Chelsea had moved ahead of London rivals Arsenal in the race to sign the midfielder.

And it appears talks between the Blues and Brighton have accelerated.

Romano tweeted: “Talks between Chelsea and Brighton for Moisés Caicedo will start next week, as the conversation on personal terms is very advanced — close to being agreed as revealed yesterday. #CFC

“For sure, Caicedo will leave Brighton this summer.”

It has also been reported that Chelsea will have to pay a sizeable transfer fee for Caicedo.

Reporting in The Athletic, Brighton writer Andy Naylor said the west London outfit will have to pay at least £100m for the Ecuador international, with a ‘large slice of the money guaranteed up front’.

Albion reportedly regard West Ham United captain Declan Rice as the ‘benchmark for Caicedo’s value’.