The German plundered 26 goals in 39 league games for Les Unionistes.

The 25-year-old, who was loaned back to Union after completing a €6m move to Albion in January, netted more domestic league goals than Mohamed Salah, Heung-min Son and Erling Haaland during the 2021-22 campaign.

The honour comes after the prolific striker was voted as the Belgian top flight’s player of the season.

Undav, alongside fellow Seagulls loanees Kaoru Mitoma and Kacper Kozłowski, helped fire Les Unionistes to a first-place finish in the Jupiler Pro League’s regular season.

The Brussels-based outfit were unable to win the championship play-offs but secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in the club’s history.

And Undav’s excellent campaign has seen him named in the Belgian top-flight team of the season.

The forward has been picked alongside Union SG teammate, and former Portsmouth defender, Christian Burgess in FIFA 22’s best eleven.

Club Brugge’s Belgian international pair Hans Vanaken and Charles De Ketelaere have also been selected.

