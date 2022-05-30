Brighton's £4.5m signing targets World Cup starting spot with Japan

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Albion chairman Tony Bloom's Belgian team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, played a key part in booking the Samurai Blue’s place at the showpiece event, which kicks off on November 21.

Mitoma turned March’s Asian qualifying Group B match against Australia on its head after being introduced with six minutes of the game remaining.

The winger’s 89th minute opener was a close-range effort from the six-yard box, while his second was a fine individual strike that was too powerful for Aussie keeper and former Seagulls star Maty Ryan.

Brighton & Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma celebrates scoring during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 AFC Asian Qualifying match between Australia and Japan in March. Picture by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The 2-0 win guaranteed Japan a top-two finish in Group B and sealed a seventh consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance.

Speaking to The Japan Times, Mitoma said: “(The goals against Australia) were significant for both me and Japan.

“I felt it was crucial to get the result, and that was what drove me.

“I've thought of myself as the type who is good in big moments, so I'm glad I was able to deliver there.”

The winger has, so far, won three caps for his country with two of those coming from the bench.

With World Cup qualification secured, and group games against Germany, Spain, and New Zealand or Costa Rica to look forward to, Mitoma is now targeting a regular place in Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu’s starting eleven.

He added: “I always aim to be in the starting line-up. Since there are only a small number of international games, chances are limited. If I can help get results in the games I start, things might change."

“I have a chance (at World Cup selection) and I absolutely want to make it. I'm not sure how much more I can strengthen my case before November. All I can do is keep improving my skills.”

Mitoma, who joined Brighton from J1 League outfit Kawasaki Frontale last August, enjoyed a fruitful spell on loan at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

He netted seven goals in 27 Jupiler Pro League games, including a hat-trick at home to RFC Seraing in October, and helped fire Les Unionistes to second in the table, securing UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in the club’s history.

The wily winger admitted he had to adapt his body to the rigours of Belgian football, but those changes had significantly improved his game.

Mitoma said: “My lower body has developed in particular. I can stop on the turn more quickly, and from there accelerate faster.