Aston Villa 'in a good position' to seal deal for Brighton star

Aston Villa are 'in a good position' to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 25th February 2022, 2:51 pm

Villa are thought to have made an offer of £25million for the 25-year-old during the January transfer window but the bid was swiftly rejected by the Seagulls.

But, according to the Daily Star, Villa manager Steven Gerrard has been handed £50million to sign either the Mali international or Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Aston Villa are 'in a good position' to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to transfer insider Dean Jones. Picture by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sixteen months remain on Bissouma's contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said: "At some point, he has to leave Brighton.

"He’s not going to stay there, and Aston Villa will be in a good position to sign him."

