Aston Villa 'in a good position' to seal deal for Brighton star

Villa are thought to have made an offer of £25million for the 25-year-old during the January transfer window but the bid was swiftly rejected by the Seagulls.
But, according to the Daily Star, Villa manager Steven Gerrard has been handed £50million to sign either the Mali international or Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.
Sixteen months remain on Bissouma's contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2023.
Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said: "At some point, he has to leave Brighton.
"He’s not going to stay there, and Aston Villa will be in a good position to sign him."
