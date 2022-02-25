Steven Gerrard sends classy message to Brighton and Graham Potter ahead of Aston Villa's visit

The Seagulls sit ninth in the table and are on course for their highest points total and league finish in English football's top-flight.

Villa, meanwhile, have dropped to 13th after a bright start to Gerrard's reign.

Aston Villa manager Steve Gerrard said Brighton & Hove Albion 'have had a terrific season' ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting between the two sides at the Amex. Picture by George Wood/Getty Images

The Liverpool hero was victorious in his first game in charge back in November, recording a 2-0 win over Brighton at a raucous Villa Park.

Following the victory over Albion, Villa secured three points against Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Norwich City, and produced battling displays in defeats to titans Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

But results, and performances, under Gerrard have taken a downturn in recent weeks.

The Midlands outfit have picked up just five points from a possible 15 and have suffered defeat in their last two Premier League outings.

Ahead of Saturday's clash, Gerrard was full of praise for the Seagulls and said a win at Brighton would 'change the mood' at Villa Park.

He said: "They have had a terrific season, they have fantastic players and they are coached extremely well.

"A good strong win against Brighton changes the mood. It changes the noise outside.

"If we win we move to the middle of the table. This team hasn’t finished above tenth in the Premier League in the last ten years. That’s still possible so for me its about remaining positive.

"I’ve got a lot of trust and belief in my players and we have identified the areas we need to improve and improve fast and that’s what we have been working on."