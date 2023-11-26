'Back to their best' - Newcastle United legend praises 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion on Match of the Day
Goals from Evan Ferguson and a Joao Pedro brace secured Albion their first victory in seven Premier League matches, cancelling out Anthony Elanga's opener and Morgan Gibbs-White's penalty.
The Seagulls secured the three points despite being a man down for nearly the last 30 minutes due to captain Lewis Dunk's sending off - and Shearer was full of praise for how Roberto De Zerbi's side emerged victorious to end Forest's unbeaten home run this season.
After Match of the Day host Gary Lineker said Brighton became the first team in Premier League history to score and concede in 17 consecutive games, Shearer said on the programme: "You are almost guaranteed goals with Brighton and they were back to their best today (Saturday).
"I thought they were really, really positive. Every time they could they tried to play the ball forward, everyone was very comfortable on the ball and it was a really good performance.
"Some of their play in forward positions was magnificent. Yes, they might concede but you know they are going to score. This is a wonderful touch by Evan Ferguson to set himself up and then just to guide it into the corner there.
"Joao Pedro came on for Ansu Fati, he [Pedro] looked really sharp, and got a couple of goals. They are committing men forward in the hope they can get another goal. Passing it forward again. This [Pedro's first goal] is a fantastic header. The leap and then to get the control and guide it into the corner.
"We have seen them play like this so many times and I said they were back to their best, one-touch football, every single player on the pitch wants it [the ball] and it was wonderful to watch. When you consider Forest hadn't been beaten at home this season and to go there and do that and you can see what it means to him [De Zerbi]. He said they are struggling with injuries, they had a red card, they felt hard done by and that is why he was celebrating so much."
Brighton are up to seventh in the Premier League but could be overhauled by Manchester United if they beat Everton later today (Sunday).