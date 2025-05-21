Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari said he’s had his 'best season yet' in professional football.

The 21-year-old made the comment after scoring a crucial goal in Brighton’s 3-2 win over Premier League champions Liverpool – Albion’s final home match of the season on Monday night (May 19).

The Swedish midfielder's great run from deep – and in behind Liverpool’s defence – was exquisitely picked out by Brajan Gruda, before slotting coolly past Alisson to make it 1-1 in the first half.

It was Ayari’s second Brighton goal, following his stunning strike during the 3-2 win over West Ham on April 28.

Brighton went on to secure the win thanks to an excellent acrobatic goal from Kaoru Mitoma and a dramatic Jack Hinshelwood winner.

Speaking after the match, Ayari said: "I know how to score goals. I just need to get into the right positions, and today I did that.

“We train a lot on those counter-movements. This one was more difficult than the goal I scored against West Ham, so it was nice to see it go in. I just had to roll it into the corner.”

Brighton went 2-1 down just before half-time, but Ayari said the team stayed confident.

He said: "It was disappointing, of course, to concede right before half-time. But we knew we were creating chances, and we knew where to hurt them. So it was just about keeping at it, adjusting a few things. Overall, I think we played a good game.”

Ayari also praised teammate Gruda, 20, who provided the assist for his goal and put in another impressive display.

He said: “That’s my guy. I know how hard he works every day to get into the team and perform. He’s got unbelievable qualities, and today he showed a bit of that. I’m happy for him. He took his chance today, and hopefully he gets more."

The Swede was substituted at 2-2 and watched on from the bench as his replacement got the winner. He said:. “I hate watching from the side. It was a hectic last minute, but Jack got the winner, so in the end it was worth it.”

The Sweden international has been the surprise package at Brighton this term – with 33 Premier League appearances

Ayari was on loan last season with Championship clubs Blackburn and Coventry and did little to suggest he would have such a key role this season – especially as Brighton embarked on a massive spending spree last summer, that included new midfielders Matt O’Riley, Mats Wieffer and Ferdi Kadioglu.

Ahead of the home match against Newcastle earlier in May, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said in response to an Ayari question: "I don't know why, but every time I speak about Yasin I get goosebumps.

“If you work hard, if you have the right intrinsic motivation then you have the chance to achieve everything in your life. Yasin is an unbelievable example."

Looking back on the season, Ayari said: “I’ve just wanted to get rhythm, get minutes, and I knew I’d perform. This has been my best season in professional football.”

Brighton play their final game of the season, away at Tottenham Hotspur, at 4pm on Sunday (May 25).