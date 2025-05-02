'I get goosebumps' – Fabian Hurzeler hypes up Brighton's most underappreciated star ahead of Newcastle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Albion boss heaps praise on Sweden international midfielder

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabian Hurzeler’s eyes lit-up as he responded to a question on midfielder Yasin Ayari.

The Sweden international has been the surprise package at Brighton this term with 35 appearances in all competitions and 30 in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ayari netted his first Premier League goal for the club last Saturday with a sublime curling effort into the top corner from 30-yards during the 3-2 win against Graham Potter’s West Ham.

Yasin Ayari of Brighton & Hove Albion has been a key man in the midfield

The goal highlighted the contribution the 21-year-old has made this term as the Seagulls continue their late push for European qualification.

Ayari was on loan last season with Championship clubs Blackburn and Coventry and did little to suggest he would have such a key role this season – especially as Brighton embarked on a massive spending spree last summer that included new midfielders Matt O’Riley, Mats Wieffer and Ferdi Kadioglu.

"I don't know why, but every time I speak about Yasin I get goosebumps,” said Hurzeler ahead of Sunday’s clash against Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you work hard, if you have the right intrinsic motivation then you have the chance to achieve everything in your life. Yasin is an unbelievable example.

"He was there from the first day and he showed a belief and a conviction that he wants to be part of this team.”

Ayari was determined to make his mark this term and said in previous interview earlier that he didn’t care how much Brighton spent, or who they brought – he was going to work harder than anyone else.

“He was not getting attention from myself by his words,” said Hurzeler. “He was gettin attention from the whole staff and from the whole players by his behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And he was unbelievably resilient, he was unbelievably intense every training session. So I can't say one training session where he was not training on the highest level.

"I can't say one training session where he was not doing individual work afterwards. I can't say one week where he was not asking for individual analyses after the game.

"So it's no surprise for me that he makes this development, because it's the personality he showed, it's the behaviour he showed during the whole season.”

Midfield has been a problem for Hurzeler. Wieffer, O’Riley and Kadioglu have been injured for long periods and Jack Hinshelwood has often been deployed at right back due to injuries. Ayari has offered a reliable presence. “It's not to do it the first two weeks, three weeks,” added the head coach. ”Everyone knows when you start something, then do it maybe two or three weeks because [you are] motivated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the big thing is to do it consistently, to do it the next week, the next week, the next the next week, the next week, the next month, the next month.

"He proved that the whole season, that he always wants to improve. Even now until the end of the season where you might think, OK, he's running out of energy, he's on the pitch every day, he's trying to improve every day.

"And that should be a role model for all the young players we have here. He's humble, he's grounded, he tries to work hard.”

Hurzeler also said Ayari is role model for other loan players such as Andrew Moran at Stoke, Julio Enciso at Ipswich, Evan Ferguson at West Ham, Facundo Buonanotte at Leicester and the impressive Malick Yalcouyé at Sturm Graz. “It should be also a role model for all the loan players we have,” Hurzeler said. “It should be a role model for Andy Moran, who might be a similar character. It should be a role model for Facundo, for Julio, for Evan, for everyone. “If you work hard, if you have the right work ethic, then I'm sure that you can play a big part in his team and you get a chance from my side because these players I really try to push.”

For your next Albion read: Brighton boss issues contract update on Everton target as transfer saga goes on