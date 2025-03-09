Brighton record signing has impressed for the Seagulls this term

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards believes Georginio Rutter has been key to Brighton's recent success.

The Seagulls are sixth in the Premier League after yesterday's 2-1 victory against fellow European chasers Fulham.

A thumping header from Jan Paul van Hecke – his first-ever goal for Brighton – and a late penalty from Joao Pedro sealed victory after Raúl Jiménez's sublime opener.

Georginio Rutter and Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrate after the final whistle against Fulham

Rutter was excellent once again for Brighton yesterday and his physicality and guile in the No10 role perfectly suits Fabian Hurzeler's impressive team.

Rutter has made 32 appearances for Albion in all competitions this term with eight goals and five assists following his £40m summer arrival from Leeds United.

Richards, speaking on Match of the Day, said: "46 points, going for Champions League. It's remarkable what they do. Fair play to Brighton, we've talked about recruitment, but the key players have stepped up.

"I think Rutter has been really good. He's moved from Leeds, big money, but he's played really well.”

Pedro scored a stoppage-time penalty as the Seagulls finally beat Fulham in the Premier League at the 10th attempt.

Albion looked set to be frustrated by the Cottagers once again, having never beaten them in nine previous meetings.

But Pedro’s spot-kick at the death settled the battle of the European hopefuls in Brighton’s favour and moved them up to sixth, just a point behind Manchester City in fourth.

The penalty, awarded in the seventh minute of added time, looked soft with Pedro going down under Harrison Reed’s challenge.

Fellow pundit Joe Hart added: “Joao Pedro, you immediately feel, oof, there's a chance, there's a good chance. When the referee gives it – Pedro's so sharp, he's got nothing to lose.

"He knows he's just got to get his foot on that ball. He's on Reed’s blind side, swing, and a miss, penalty. And he steps up, he dusts himself down. It's a really, really big win for Brighton.”

