Brighton player ratings vs Fulham as one 9 and one 5 awarded in chase for Europe

How the Seagulls rated in their 2-1 win against Fulham at the Amex Stadium

Joao Pedro netted a nerve-jangling late penalty for Brighton to seal a hard-fought 2-1 victory against fellow European chasers Fulham at the Amex Stadium.

Marco Silva’s team took the lead with an excellent goal on 35 minutes. Alex Iwobi powered down the right flank and his cross was chested down superbly by Raúl Jiménez and the Mexican fired past Bart Verbruggen at his near post.

Jan Paul van Hecke of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Joao Pedro

Brighton’s equaliser arrived six minutes later as Yasin Ayari delivered a cross and Jan Paul van Hecke thumped a header in off the post for his first ever goal for Brighton.

Kaoru Mitoma thought he scored Brighton’s second after the break but his celebrations were cut short as Yankuba Minteh was offside in the build up.

Danny Welbeck – the match winner from the bench against Bournemouth and Newcastle – was introduced on 77 minutes and moments later headed wide when well placed. Another substitute, Simon Adingra, had the ball in the net late on but the Ivory Coast international was a fraction offside.

There was still time for late drama as Harrison Reed fouled Pedro and the Brazilian slotted home. A mad ending to a game that had the Amex celebrating another late winner. Brighton move up to sixth.

Here’s how the Brighton players rated:

Bart Verbruggen - 6: Beaten at his near post by Jimenez's opener. Little of note to do after the that. Handling and distribution was sound.

Jack Hinshelwood - 7: Slotted in at right back in Tariq Lamptey's absence and did very well. Such a useful player for Brighton anywhere on the pitch

Adam Webster - 8: Captain again for the day and looks solid at the moment. Nothing complicated and good use of the ball.

Jan Paul Van Hecke - 9: His first goal for Brighton and what a header it was. Some impressive long balls out from the back. Picked out Minteh precision on a couple of occasions. Man of the match.

Pervis Estupinan - 5: Had a tough afternoon against the impressive Iwobi. Delivery from crosses was not great and the Ecuadorian is yet to get back to his best after injury.

Carlos Baleba - 6: Loose in possession at times but such a powerful presence in the midfield

Yasin Ayari - 6: Provided the cross for Van Hecke's goal and got through a mountain of work alongside Baleba. Replaced by Diego Gomez on 69 minutes.

Yankuba Minteh - 7: Gets through so much defensive work down the right flank. Had one near post effort well saved. Tired towards the end replaced by Solly March.

Georginio - 7: Strong start. Broke up play and always trying to get the wide players involved. Adds physicality and guile to the No 10 role.

Kaoru Mitoma - 6: Drifted in and out of the match in the first half but better after the break. Had a goal ruled out for Minteh's offside. Tracked back well and helped Estupinan with Iwobi.

Joao Pedro - 8: Held his nerve for the late penalty and his eighth of the season. Had a shot on the turn well saved by Leno on 15 minutes. Placed one just wide after the break following a neat interchange with Georginio.

Subs: Danny Welbeck – 6: Had a golden chance to make it three winners in three matches but missed timed his header on 83 minutes. Diego Gomez - 7: Looks a serious player. Replaced Ayari excellent on the ball and solid in the tackle. Solly March - 6: played on the right after replacing Minteh. Simon Adingra – 6: Replaced Mitoma and had an effort ruled out for offside.