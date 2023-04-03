Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
1 minute ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000
3 minutes ago New edition of Gone With The Wind hit with trigger warning
1 hour ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed
2 hours ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
3 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Bournemouth v Brighton: Albion welcome back key player, two players missing for the Cherries

Brighton travel to the Vitality Stadium to face relegation-threatened Bournemouth tomorrow night, less then three days after their last game.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:14 BST

Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that Evan Ferguson was available for the trip down the coast, having missed the Brentford game with a knock.

Tariq Lamptey is still unavailable. The right-back had not been available for selection since coming off with a knee problem in the first half of Brighton’s 4-0 win against West Ham four weeks ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jeremey Sarmiento (foot) and Adam Lallana (thigh) are both out with long-term injuries and unavailable for tomorrow’s game.

Most Popular
Brighton travel to the Vitality Stadium to face relegation-threatened Bournemouth tomorrow night, less then three days after their last game. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Brighton travel to the Vitality Stadium to face relegation-threatened Bournemouth tomorrow night, less then three days after their last game. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Brighton travel to the Vitality Stadium to face relegation-threatened Bournemouth tomorrow night, less then three days after their last game. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Albion will be looking to return to winning have drew 3-3 with Brentford on Saturday in what was an enthralling encounter at the Amex Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite falling behind on three separate occasions, an injury time penalty from Alexis Mac Allister ensured the Seagulls remained unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions (four wins and two draw).

The result moved Brighton up to sixth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, with a game in hand.

Tomorrow’s opponents Bournemouth having found some surprising recent form of late, as they continue their fight to stay in the top flight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A last-minute 2-1 win against Fulham on Saturday made it two victories from their last three games, having beaten Liverpool 1-0 in their previous home game.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

What Tony Bloom said about Graham Potter after Brighton exit

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton and Chelsea fans react to the sacking of Graham Potter

Jovial Danny Welbeck makes tongue-in-cheek comment over Evan Ferguson's future

The two wins have moved the Cherries out of the drop zone to 16th – one point and two places above the bottom three.

The run of recent results was needed for Gary O’Neil’s side. Prior to this, Bournemouth had lost seven of their last ten games, including a 1-0 defeat to Brighton at the Amex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Manager Gary O’Neil is unlikely to have Junior Stanislas (unknown) and Ryan Fredericks (calf) available, as both players are expected to be out for a while longer with their knocks.

BrightonBournemouthAlbionSeagullsBrentfordTariq LampteyWest Ham