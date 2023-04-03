Brighton travel to the Vitality Stadium to face relegation-threatened Bournemouth tomorrow night, less then three days after their last game.

Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that Evan Ferguson was available for the trip down the coast, having missed the Brentford game with a knock.

Tariq Lamptey is still unavailable. The right-back had not been available for selection since coming off with a knee problem in the first half of Brighton’s 4-0 win against West Ham four weeks ago.

Jeremey Sarmiento (foot) and Adam Lallana (thigh) are both out with long-term injuries and unavailable for tomorrow’s game.

Brighton travel to the Vitality Stadium to face relegation-threatened Bournemouth tomorrow night, less then three days after their last game. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Albion will be looking to return to winning have drew 3-3 with Brentford on Saturday in what was an enthralling encounter at the Amex Stadium.

Despite falling behind on three separate occasions, an injury time penalty from Alexis Mac Allister ensured the Seagulls remained unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions (four wins and two draw).

The result moved Brighton up to sixth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, with a game in hand.

Tomorrow’s opponents Bournemouth having found some surprising recent form of late, as they continue their fight to stay in the top flight.

A last-minute 2-1 win against Fulham on Saturday made it two victories from their last three games, having beaten Liverpool 1-0 in their previous home game.

The two wins have moved the Cherries out of the drop zone to 16th – one point and two places above the bottom three.

The run of recent results was needed for Gary O’Neil’s side. Prior to this, Bournemouth had lost seven of their last ten games, including a 1-0 defeat to Brighton at the Amex.

