Danny Welbeck is relishing his role as a mentor for young star Evan Ferguson – and feels Brighton is an ‘unbelievable environment’ for the teenager to learn his trade.

Ferguson, 18, has been sensational for Brighton this season, scoring seven goals in 16 games – most recently netting a brace in the 5-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Grimsby.

He also scored in his first start for the Republic of Ireland in a 3-2 friendly win over Latvia on March 22 before he started against France in a Euro 2024 qualifier. Before the game, he earned high praise from PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson was missing from the squad to face Brentford at the weekend due to a minor injury. His replacement, Welbeck, 32, scored a header in a breathless 3-3 draw.

Danny Welbeck (left) is relishing his role as a mentor for young star Evan Ferguson (right) – and feels Brighton is an ‘unbelievable environment’ for the teenager to learn his trade. Photos: Getty Images

The former Man United and Arsenal striker – who is one of the more experienced players and a mentor for the younger stars – said he is ‘close’ with Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We talk to each other about weaknesses in opponents and where we can get joy. I’m always talking with Evan.

"He's a great kid with a great mentality and has a bright future ahead of him.

"He's been training with us for well over a year now. He's very well adapted to the group. He's well integrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When he's had his opportunities this season, he's flourished. He's still young and don't want to put too much pressure on his but he's doing fantastically.”

Welbeck, who rose through the ranks at Old Trafford for his boyhood club, was asked if Ferguson should stay at Brighton for the foreseeable future or move on if the opportunity presented itself.

"Go Real Madrid now," he said sternly, before breaking out into laughter. "I'm joking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For young players coming through, this is an unbelievable environment [at Brighton] for them to grow and to learn as a player and person.

"I'd say at United, you come in and there's a bit more scrutiny.

"He can learn his game here and he can really improve himself as a player. You never know what lies in the future.

"I'm not saying what he should do. It's up to him. Everybody has got their own path, their own story and they write that themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a great environment to learn your trade. I hope he gives many more really good performances. As a squad, we all need him to be part of it. Everybody is routing for each other.”

Another young star in the Brighton squad, Levil Colwill – who is on loan from Chelsea – was also asked if he had any advice for Ferguson.

"I think every youngster just wants to play football,” the defender said.

"This season at Brighton has allowed him to play football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the end of the day, it's down to him. It's his decision and I've got nothing to do with that. I would give him a word if he ever needed one.

"He's a young man, he's got to learn and he will pick the right decision no matter what. I trust him.”