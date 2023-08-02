Caicedo, 21, has been at the centre of a major transfer tussle between Chelsea and Brighton all summer. The Blues remain determined to land the midfielder and their current bid reportedly stands at £80m. The Seagulls however value their star man similar to the £105m fee that saw Declan Rice move to Arsenal from West Ham earlier this window.

Talks remain active between the two clubs – although last week Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi insisted he is planning to have Caicedo in his starting XI for the first match of the seaason, which kicks-off on August 12 against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium.

Caicedo was at the Brighton awards night last night and – as exclusively revealed by Charlie Haffenden – the Ecuador international reportedly stated to fans he wanted to leave on permanent transfer this summer.