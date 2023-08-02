Caicedo, 21, has been at the centre of a major transfer tussle between Chelsea and Brighton all summer. The Blues remain determined to land the midfielder and their current bid reportedly stands at £80m. The Seagulls however value their star man similar to the £105m fee that saw Declan Rice move to Arsenal from West Ham earlier this window.
Talks remain active between the two clubs – although last week Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi insisted he is planning to have Caicedo in his starting XI for the first match of the seaason, which kicks-off on August 12 against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium.
Caicedo was at the Brighton awards night last night and – as exclusively revealed by Charlie Haffenden – the Ecuador international reportedly stated to fans he wanted to leave on permanent transfer this summer.
It did though prove a successful night for Caicedo as he won the Player’s Player of the Season trophy and also the fan's Player of the Season accolade. “Thank you, fans. Without your support, it wouldn’t be possible. I do this for my family; they are my inspiration,” Caicedo said.