The latest on the Moises Caicedo transfer news saga as the Ecuadorian tells guests at Brighton’s awards evening that he wants to leave.

Moises Caicedo has admitted to guests at the Brighton & Hove Albion 2022/23 awards evening that he wants to leave the Amex Stadium this summer, Sussex World has been informed.

It was claimed by one of the guests that the 21-year-old didn’t hold anything back about his desire to depart on a permanent deal.

He did, however, refuse to discuss Chelsea when asked about a preferred destination; the Ecuadorian at least keeping some of his cards close to his chest.

On a positive for Albion on the night, Caicedo, after speaking to fans about his future, was incredibly appreciative as he collected the Player’s Player of the Season trophy with a huge grin on his face.

“Thank you to everyone for everything and all the fans for your support in every game. I’m so happy,” Caicedo said on stage, displaying his impressive English.

Back to the certainties of the transfer saga, Sussex World understands the Seagulls have rejected multiple bids from Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the transfer window and are standing firm with their £100 million valuation.

Talks are still ongoing despite reluctance from the Blues to fork out such a figure. Brighton, meanwhile, are willing to long out the process for a long while in order to get the right price.

Having played a pivotal role in 37 of an available 38 Premier League matches as Brighton enjoyed their most successful season in history, there’s good reason Caicedo is of such interest.